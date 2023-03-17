Depleted Scotland eye third spot as Italy seek consolation win – talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Depleted Scotland eye third spot as Italy seek consolation win – talking points

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.54pm
Scotland and Italy will do battle at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland and Italy will do battle at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland and Italy round off their Guinness Six Nations campaign at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some key talking points ahead of the Edinburgh showdown.

Third place at stake for Scots

Victory will almost certainly see Scotland secure a third-place finish in the championship for the first time since 2018. It will also be the first time since then they have won three of their five matches. If that scenario comes to pass, it means they will have come up short only against the two highest-ranked teams in the world, Ireland and France, so they can begin the countdown to the World Cup in a positive frame of mind.

No Hogg or Russell

Scotland v Ireland – RBS 6 Nations – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland will be without Stuart Hogg (left) and Finn Russell (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland have not gone into a Six Nations match without either of their two influential backs Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell since 2019. They will be missing the pair this weekend due to injuries that forced them off in the closing stages of last weekend’s defeat by Ireland. As it was in the summer tour of South America, with several big names rested, the depth of the squad will be tested this weekend. Ollie Smith takes over from Hogg at full-back while Blair Kinghorn replaces Russell at stand-off.

Blair switch project continues

Scotland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield
Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The versatile Blair Kinghorn was deployed in the number 10 jersey for five consecutive Tests last year but, since the return of Russell to the fold midway through the Autumn Series, the plan to mould the Edinburgh man into a stand-off option for Scotland appeared to have been shelved. Kinghorn has been used more often from the bench as a full-back in this tournament and was instead expected to take the place of Hogg at number 15, but Gregor Townsend has once again placed his faith in the 26-year-old to pull the strings at fly-half. Given Russell’s excellent recent form, Kinghorn has big boots to fill and is sure to be closely scrutinised.

First-choice locks out

Grant Gilchrist
Grant Gilchrist is suspended (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland are missing another influential duo in the shape of second-rowers Grant Gilchrist, who is suspended, and Richie Gray, who is injured. Sam Skinner and Johnny Gray, who has deputised for Gilchrist since his red card in Paris, are the two locks chosen to start against Italy, with Scott Cummings, who came on against Ireland last weekend, on the bench. The Scots are confident they have enough cover to deal with the absence of the experienced duo.

Italian passion

Italy have lost all four of their matches so far, but they are generally deemed to have been competitive throughout the campaign, including against the heavyweights of Ireland and France. They finished last season’s Six Nations with a headline-grabbing win away to Wales and will be hoping to claim some form of consolation this time round at BT Murrayfield, a stadium where they have previously experienced victory in 2007 and 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Scotland and Italy will do battle at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Scotland and Italy will do battle at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Scotland and Italy will do battle at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented