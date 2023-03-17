Final two Old Firm matches this season will not admit away fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final two Old Firm cinch Premiership games of the season will have no away fans in attendance.

The PA News agency understands fan safety and security issues have led to the decision by both Rangers and Celtic to have home supporters only for the match at Celtic Park on April 8 and the post-split game at Ibrox at a date yet to be determined.

Both Glasgow clubs will work to find a solution for next season.

There will be a 50/50 split of fans at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, April 30.

The away support at Old Firm matches at Celtic Park and Ibrox has been restricted to 700/800 in recent years.