Roy Hodgson in talks to return as Crystal Palace manager – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson in talks to return as Crystal Palace manager – reports

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 8.24pm Updated: March 17 2023, 8.28pm
Roy Hodgson (right) could be set to replace Patrick Vieira (left) at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Roy Hodgson (right) could be set to replace Patrick Vieira (left) at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Roy Hodgson is reportedly in talks to return to Crystal Palace following the sacking of his successor Patrick Vieira.

Vieira replaced former England boss Hodgson, now 75, in 2021 but the club are reportedly considering turning back the clock after losing faith in the Frenchman.

Palace declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Hodgson appeared to be set for retirement when he walked away from Palace 18 months ago but accepted a fire-fighting mission at Watford last year, unsuccessfully attempting to steer the Hornets away from relegation.

He suggested at the time that his long and eventful career was winding down – saying: “I don’t think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further stories in the world of Premier League football” – but his resolve could be stretched by one last spell at his old stomping ground.

Any deal would likely be short-term, possibly until the end of the current campaign. More immediately, former club captain Paddy McCarthy will lead the side against Arsenal on Sunday, with the under-21 coach assisted by Darren Powell and goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

Palace have held onto 12th place for nine straight weeks but their recent run of form, 12 matches across all competitions without a win and just five goals scored, left the south London side just three points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games to go.

While Hodgson’s candidacy appears to be advancing, the likes of Jesse Marsch, out of a job since he was let go by Leeds last month, former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Lucien Favre and Adi Hutter have all been linked.

Palace chairman Steve Parish insisted the mood around his club remained optimistic following Vieira’s departure.

“The players are fine and everybody is looking forward to Sunday, really,” Palace co-owner Parish told Sky Sports.

“The feeling is good. You know, everybody loved Patrick, genuinely. The players had all the time in the world for him. You saw from the performances he never lost the players at all, they were all running and playing for him.

Palace chairman Steve Parish insisted spirits at the club remained high
Palace chairman Steve Parish insisted spirits at the club remained high (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I think things just weren’t happening, so the mood was good, it was fine, but obviously we’re hoping that there’s a bit of fresh impetus, a few different ideas, maybe we surprise the opposition a little bit doing something different.

“We’ve got good players, we’ve got a good squad, we’ve got good lads. They follow Patrick and they will follow Paddy and they will follow Darren and they will do the best for the football club.

“Everybody is positive and wants to do their best and believes that we can win football matches. I’m not going to tell you it’s amazing today because Patrick is gone, because Patrick is a great guy and people loved working with him.

“I’m sure he will go on and be as successful as he was last year for us somewhere else, and he will maybe learn from the bits where it lost its way a little bit, and I really hope he does. It’s just football, isn’t it?”

McCarthy took the team through training as the news of Vieira’s departure broke, and told Palace TV: “Under strange circumstances, the lads showed good energy and enthusiasm.

“Obviously it’s a massive moment for myself, but ultimately it’s not about me.

Former Palace captain Paddy McCarthy will occupy the manager's chair against Arsenal
Former Palace captain Paddy McCarthy will occupy the manager’s chair against Arsenal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“My only focus at the moment is about getting the team prepared and ready for Arsenal in the short space of time that we have, so everything’s just going to be geared into that.

“I’ll push all of that emotion to one side. Yes, it’s going to be a great opportunity for myself and Darren to manage at that level, but the focus is solely on setting the game plan and implementing that on Sunday.”

While Palace currently occupy the same spot in which they finished last campaign, the underlying numbers look starkly different – their total of 21 goals in 27 games this season is fewer than any Premier League team other than Wolves, Everton and Southampton (20) and barely half of their tally, 37, at the same stage last term.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Roy Hodgson (right) could be set to replace Patrick Vieira (left) at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Roy Hodgson (right) could be set to replace Patrick Vieira (left) at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Roy Hodgson (right) could be set to replace Patrick Vieira (left) at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented