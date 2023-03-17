Sheffield Wednesday extend unbeaten run but Bolton earn point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday extended their club-record unbeaten league run to a 23rd game but were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bolton.

Veteran striker Lee Gregory gave the League One table-toppers an early lead but Victor Adeboyejo’s 15th goal of the season – and second for Bolton since his January switch from Burton – secured a point for Ian Evatt’s men.

Earlier, Gregory had forced James Trafford into an excellent reflex save before opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Reece James sent in a left-wing cross to the far post that Aden Flint headed back across goal, where Gregory took a touch and then volleyed in from 12 yards with the aid of a deflection.

But the Trotters levelled against the run of play in the 36th minute when Gethin Jones raided down the right and pulled the ball back from the byline for Adeboyejo, whose 10-yard effort spun off Flint’s shin and beat Cameron Dawson at his near post.

After the break, Flint survived strong penalty appeals in front of an enraged away end when he appeared to bundle over Dion Charles, but Bolton left Hillsborough having now failed to beat Wednesday during any of the last seven meetings between the clubs.