Talk over James Ward-Prowse future ‘irrelevant’, says Saints boss Ruben Selles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Talk over James Ward-Prowse future ‘irrelevant’, says Saints boss Ruben Selles

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.32pm
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed out on this week’s England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed out on this week’s England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Ruben Selles believes talk over the future of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is “irrelevant” until the end of the season but hopes to help the midfielder get back into the England fold.

Ward-Prowse was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad on Thursday, having also missed out on a World Cup place, and has only made 11 appearances for his country since his debut in 2017.

While Ward-Prowse has more than three years left to run on his current deal, speculation over his future continues and will only increase should Southampton suffer relegation.

But Selles said: “I think any conversation like that is irrelevant until the end of the season and we will take it once we will stay in the Premier League.

“We cannot control if Gareth will call him for the national team or not. We can control what we put in every day.

“For me, Prowsey is our captain and has been a model (of consistency) on the pitch. For me he always needs to be there, but I am not the one making the (England) list.

“I respect their job. We will take care of Prowsey and we will try to do our job even better for him to be there in the future. I don’t see also that he takes it internally as a problem.

“He just continues working hard and doing his job for this club, which is huge. We will take it and I hope he will be there in the future.”

Ward-Prowse’s role will be key for Southampton on Saturday when they try to move off the bottom of the Premier League with a win over Tottenham.

Spurs have regularly been linked with the Saints midfielder, but the north London club have a situation of their own to negotiate regarding striker Harry Kane, whose current deal expires in 2024.

Kane has scored in six of his last seven visits to St Mary’s and Selles is familiar with his goalscoring prowess after witnessing him up close during the 2015-16 Europa League campaign when assistant at Qarabag.

“We played Tottenham with Qarabag in the Europa League in 2015,” he said.

“Then Harry Kane scored in their 1-0 win in Baku in a corner at the first post.

“So, I have been against Harry Kane a couple of times and the game at the old stadium, White Hart Lane.

“I really don’t have anything to add about what Harry Kane is – his career, his numbers and his personality as captain in the national team speak about it.”

Southampton will try to keep Kane quiet this weekend but also address their goalscoring issues.

No forward has scored for Saints in the league since the season resumed and they have found the net only three times in the last six matches.

Selles added: “I know people are worried about that, but I don’t think our approach is a defensive approach at all.

“Right now we’re in a situation where it’s not about who scores the goals, it’s about actually scoring the goals.

“If we sound like we have a defensive approach then maybe I made a mistake trying to send that message because it’s not like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed out on this week’s England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed out on this week’s England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse missed out on this week’s England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented