I have to trust – Julen Lopetegui still backs referees despite recent mistakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I have to trust – Julen Lopetegui still backs referees despite recent mistakes

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.32pm
Julen Lopetegui still has faith in Premier League referees (Peter Byrne/PA)
Julen Lopetegui still has faith in Premier League referees (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui still has faith in referees – despite the club receiving a third apology for mistakes by officials.

Howard Webb, head of referees’ body the PGMOL, apologised to club staff this week after Wolves were denied a penalty at Newcastle.

VAR official Tony Harrington did not intervene after Raul Jimenez was brought down by Nick Pope, with on-field referee Andy Madley having turned down Wolves’ appeals.

They lost 2-1 on Sunday to leave them three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

The apology comes after Webb had already said sorry when Wolves were denied a winner in January’s 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at Liverpool, Toti Gomes being incorrectly ruled offside after scoring, and after Matheus Nunes was denied a penalty having been fouled by Serge Aurier in the Carabao Cup.

Lopetegui said: “They apologised to us. It’s happened, it’s (in the) past. I have talked about this a lot after the last match. I have to trust – and I trust – in the referees’ work. It’s very hard and very difficult work and the VAR work is important.

“We have limited energy and this energy we have to put in our daily work with the players. It’s done, that’s why we have to look forward.

“It’s not in our hands. In our hands is what is going to happen today in our work. We have to trust, it’s not easy work. It’s true this year we have been unfortunate but we continue trusting them.”

Wolves, who sit 13th, host relegation rivals Leeds on Saturday, with the visitors second-bottom and four points behind the hosts.

Just five points separate the bottom nine teams, with Wolves also facing Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace in the fight for survival.

Lopetegui added: “It’s not about this five. You are going to have 11 matches in front of you and the important thing is how you face this question. Each match is going to be a challenge, an opportunity to get three points and you have to put the focus in this way.

“The only way I know to be able to compete in football is putting the focus 100 per cent on the next match.

“We have to do our best in all the matches. Each match is different because the strength and characteristics of teams are different. It’s not about being relaxed, it’s about being balanced in your mind, your head and your daily work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Julen Lopetegui still has faith in Premier League referees (Peter Byrne/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Julen Lopetegui still has faith in Premier League referees (Peter Byrne/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Julen Lopetegui still has faith in Premier League referees (Peter Byrne/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented