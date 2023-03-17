Vincent Kompany: Pep Guardiola has to stop saying I will become Man City boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany: Pep Guardiola has to stop saying I will become Man City boss

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.34pm
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley take on Pep Guardiola’s City on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley take on Pep Guardiola’s City on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vincent Kompany has asked Pep Guardiola to stop insisting he will one day take over as Manchester City manager.

Kompany will be in the opposing dugout at the Etihad Stadium for the first time on Saturday when his Championship-topping Burnley side face the Premier League champions in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, but City boss Guardiola has tipped the Belgian to succeed him in the future.

Shortly after the FA Cup draw paired the two clubs at the start of the month, Guardiola said it was Kompany’s “destiny” to manage City, and he repeated that view on Friday, saying that after studying Burnley more closely he was “more convinced than ever” it would happen.

Vincent Kompany statue
Vincent Kompany has a statue outside the Etihad (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He has got to stop saying it!” Kompany said with a laugh. “I am a Championship manager, I don’t know what you want from me!

“I think he should stay for another 10 years at Manchester City first and foremost. Secondly, City are competing to win the Champions League, we are competing to win the Championship so I don’t think those kind of conversations make sense.

“They need to have the best manager in the world. I understand the question comes because I have an affiliation with the club but I want to be extremely respectful to the club I manage as well, that’s why I don’t want to answer to any speculation, and that’s not speculation because it is far-fetched.

“This club to me means everything. I want this club to get better.”

Vincent Kompany
Kompany had a successful career at City (Nick Potts/PA)

Kompany has certainly drawn on what he learnt under Guardiola in his own coaching, but admitted much of it was only so useful in the very different environment of the Championship.

“Pep has always remained very communicative with ex-players who have gone to the other side of the game,” he said.

“He has helped many former players after he has coached them. I am no different but I went into the Championship.

“I will still speak to him and have a glass of red wine after the game but my problems in the Championship, I have to deal with balls into the channels and headers and throw-ins, I’m not saying its a different sport but you have to find your own solutions in the Championship.

“The people I have spoken to are guys like Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest, Scott Parker from when he was at Bournemouth, guys that have got promoted from the Championship.”

Kompany has cut off lines of communication with his friends and former team-mates in the City dressing room this week, and spent Tuesday evening reviewing video clips of midweek opponents Hull rather than taking in City’s 7-0 rout of Leipzig in the Champions League.

But the connections remain deep after Kompany’s 11-year stint at the club, even if he doubts that his inside knowledge of how Guardiola and his team operate will be all that much help on Saturday evening.

“The Championship teams in the past who have gone to the Etihad, you could give them the team and the tactics and they would still have the toughest challenge they have ever encountered,” he said. “My only goal is to do as well as we can.”

