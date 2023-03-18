Josh Van Der Flier feels becoming world player of year has made him a marked man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Van Der Flier feels becoming world player of year has made him a marked man

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 1.04am
Josh Van Der Flier will win his 50th Ireland cap against England (Joe Giddens/PA)
Josh Van Der Flier will win his 50th Ireland cap against England (Joe Giddens/PA)

Josh Van Der Flier believes he has become a marked man since being crowned world player of the year as he seeks to celebrate his 50th Ireland cap with Grand Slam glory.

Flanker Van Der Flier swept the global individual prize on the back of a stellar 2022 and has continued his fine form to help put his country on the brink of a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep.

The 29-year-old will make a milestone Test appearance in Saturday’s Dublin showdown with England and feels his recent elevation has led to greater on-field attention.

“I suppose there’s definitely been a few times in games where I get the ball and find there are three lads on me, where I thought I’d have a bit more space,” said Van Der Flier.

“It might not be the case and it’s in my head but there are definitely a couple of times when I’ve kinda felt like someone has enjoyed putting a big hit on me or something.”

Asked if there had been some in-game jibes from opposition players, he replied: “Not really no, thankfully – more the lads on my team if I make a mistake!

“(There have) not (been) too many changes. But I suppose I find definitely ball-carrying for example I’m marked a bit more I guess. But it leaves space for other people.”

Van Der Flier will this weekend seek to make up for the disappointment of missing Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam clincher against England at Twickenham through injury.

He demonstrated his team-first mentality during last weekend’s chaotic 22-7 round-four win in Scotland by throwing lineouts following the loss of hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher.

Andy Farrell joked the back-row forward would be replacing captain Johnny Sexton as the team’s goal-kicker against Steve Borthwick’s side.

“It will be a very special day,” said Van Der Flier. “Fifty caps, it has flown by quite quickly.

“In my head, I’m trying not to think about it too much; I’m kind of acknowledging that that’s what it is, I guess, and as well obviously the significance of the big game that it is and what’s on the line.

“I won’t be too worried about an individual thing like that (50 caps), the thing that we’ve all worked towards is to win trophies for Ireland and big games for Ireland, so that’s definitely the big focus.”

Will Connors, pictured, threatened to take Josh Van Der Flier's spot for club and country
Will Connors, pictured, threatened to take Josh Van Der Flier’s spot for club and country ( Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Van Der Flier was in danger of falling behind Leinster team-mate Will Connors in the pecking order for club and country a couple of years ago.

The number seven has overcome that threat to develop into a key performer for Ireland, earning praise from his head coach.

“Wow, what a couple of years for Josh,” said Farrell. “You go back to his story, all this is because of competition for places in Leinster and in Ireland – Will Connors coming on to the scene, et cetera.

“Josh was one of the guys who put his hand up, had a word with himself and said, ‘this is up to me’.

“Since he’s done that, he’s never looked back and he deserves all the credit he gets, because he’s unbelievably diligent as far as his preparation is concerned.

“How he attacks every game is just phenomenal to watch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Josh Van Der Flier will win his 50th Ireland cap against England (Joe Giddens/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Josh Van Der Flier will win his 50th Ireland cap against England (Joe Giddens/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Josh Van Der Flier will win his 50th Ireland cap against England (Joe Giddens/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented