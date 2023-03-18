On this day in 2017: Ireland end England’s world-record winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2017: Ireland end England’s world-record winning run

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 6.01am
England pair Jack Nowell (left) and Elliot Daly (right) stand dejected after losing to Ireland in the Six Nations on this day in 2017 (Brian Lawless/PA)
England pair Jack Nowell (left) and Elliot Daly (right) stand dejected after losing to Ireland in the Six Nations on this day in 2017 (Brian Lawless/PA)

England’s world-record run of 18 victories came to an end on this day in 2017 with a 13-9 loss to Ireland.

The Dublin defeat ended England’s bid for a second straight Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

Ireland overwhelmed England with their intensity and physicality as Iain Henderson’s first-half try proved decisive.

Ireland v England – RBS 6 Nations – Aviva Stadium
England coach Eddie Jones said he did not prepare the team well after their world-record run of victories came to an end in Ireland (Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Everything was wrong with the preparation because we played like that.

“I take full responsibility, I didn’t prepare the team well and we will respond in the future.

“It was a tight old game. One or two things go your way and the game flips, they didn’t go our way today.

“We didn’t work hard enough to get those opportunities and that’s what happens.”

Ireland v England – RBS 6 Nations – Aviva Stadium
England were crowned 2017 Six Nations champions despite losing to Ireland in Dublin (Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)

Henderson’s try and eight points from the boot of Johnny Sexton put Ireland in command before a raucous home crowd.

Owen Farrell kicked three penalties for an England side who had the consolation of retaining their Six Nations title.

Ireland’s victory saw them finish second in the table, ahead of France and Scotland on points difference.

England’s winning run of 18 Tests had matched the world record held by New Zealand.

