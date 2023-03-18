Eddie Howe hopeful Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit after international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe hopeful Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit after international break

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 8.21am
Allan Saint-Maximin was struggling against Forest (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin was struggling against Forest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Allan Saint-Maximin will not be joining Miguel Almiron on the sidelines.

Almiron has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury and fears were heightened when Saint-Maximin was taken off at half-time during the Magpies’ 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Howe says he took the forward off to protect him and that he hopes he will be fit, along with Callum Wilson, after the international break.

“Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think,” he said. “He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.

“For me, it was obvious during that first half that he probably wouldn’t be able to carry on.

“I didn’t want to expose Callum today, he hasn’t done a lot of training, so I decided to go with Elliot (Anderson) and he repaid me, he did really well.

“Hopefully, we’ll have Callum and Maxi fit and available after the international break.”

Alexander Isak starred for Newcastle, with both goals at the City Ground.

Emmanuel Dennis had put Forest ahead but Isak levelled on the stroke of half-time with an accomplished volley and then he won it deep into injury time when he scored from the spot to make it three goals in two games.

“Confidence is key for any attacking player and the penalty was ice cool,” he said. “It was a huge moment for us in our season.

“It’s not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal as well. It was a slightly unorthodox finish.”

Newcastle won the penalty after the ball struck Moussa Niakhate’s outstretched arm, which marred the defender’s first start since August.

The centre-half was visibly distraught after the incident and boss Steve Cooper says his squad, whose relegation fears were worsened after defeat, will stick together.

“He’ll be disappointed. There is no individual blame, I believe in that,” the head coach said.

“Whatever the results and performance we have to do it as one with togetherness. In the end that is what makes you stronger longer term. All players will make mistakes, but the most important thing is we stick together.

“We are all disappointed and let’s not make it about one individual.”

