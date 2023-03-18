He was my rock and soul – Matty Lee using memory of late father for inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He was my rock and soul – Matty Lee using memory of late father for inspiration

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 9.03am
Matty Lee won Olympic gold in Tokyo (Will Matthews/PA)
Matty Lee won Olympic gold in Tokyo (Will Matthews/PA)

Olympic champion Matty Lee has described his late father as his “rock and soul” and says he will always be in his mind as he chases further diving success.

The 25-year-old struck gold for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 in the 10-metre synchronised platform alongside Tom Daley and he is using the recent loss of his father Tim as extra motivation to achieve more in the sport.

Lee has yet to return to competitive action since his father died suddenly last October, with injury setting him back.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Great Britain's Matty Lee (right) and Tom Daley celebrate winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)

But the Leeds-born athlete feels that when he does return, he will now be competing for different reasons and takes comfort from the fact his dad loved to watch him dive.

He told the PA news agency: “It will be different competing and knowing my dad is not watching but it’s a special thing because he loved my diving.

“He was so proud of me every single day and I guess I will be diving for a different reason now and kind of having him in the back of my mind throughout competitions will help me because he was my rock and soul.

“He will always be with me every day but mainly when I’m competing, even if I do a bad dive in a competition I can bring it back into what really matters in life.”

Lee wanted to throw himself back into training following his dad’s death but says that led to him picking up an injury, meaning he missed out on the opportunity to take part in the British National Diving Cup last month.

He said: “It’s still fresh in the mind and I haven’t actually competed.

“When I came back into training I think I dived back into it way too quick like it is my escape – so it’s almost as if I tried too hard to escape how I was feeling.

“That led me to getting injured so then I missed out on the National Cup which was the first competition of the year.”

Lee claimed a gold medal on his Olympic debut in 2021 when he and Daley – who finally became an Olympic champion 13 years after his first Games –  overcame China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by just a point in a thrilling final.

Lee has since started competing with a new partner in the form of Noah Williams and the pair won silver at the World Championships last summer before adding Commonwealth gold in August.

Despite hitting the heights in his first Olympics, Lee does not want to settle for just one medal and is looking forward to using his experience going into Paris next year.

He said: “I have been trying to navigate how I feel after Tokyo after achieving my highest dreams at the first Olympics.

“You always work towards something and now I’m like, what next? But when Paris comes along next year I’m on a mission as well.

“Noah (Williams) is now my new training best friend – we were the first British pair to win a silver medal at the World Championships and then got a gold at Commonwealth so it was a successful year – now we have to keep that progression.”

Lee is supporting a scheme and research from Swim England which aims to see more adults learn to swim and hopes his successes can inspire people to be more active in the water.

Lee added: “A lot of people don’t know what an adult swimming class looks like – I love being in water and want everyone else to feel like they can find their love for the water.

“I want to inspire people to forget about the stigma behind being afraid to learn to swim.”

