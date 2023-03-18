It’s a big win for us – Darren Ferguson proud of Peterborough’s win at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s a big win for us – Darren Ferguson proud of Peterborough’s win at Lincoln

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 4.25pm
Darren Ferguson’s side eased to an away win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson’s side eased to an away win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson believe his side sent a message by beating Lincoln 3-0.

The play-off chasing Posh inflicted the Imps’ first home League One defeat of the season at Sincil Bank.

And they did it in style as Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Joe Ward all got on the scoresheet.

Jamaica striker Clarke-Harris started the scoring with his 24th goal of a fruitful campaign and Ward finished the job with his second goal in as many games.

“To come here and do that to them is a big win for us and a deserved win,” said Ferguson.

“I said to the players that it was no fluke that they were unbeaten from 18 or 19 home games here.

“I felt that the first goal would be key. We got it and we never looked back after that.

“At that point we had a massive chance to make it 2-0 by half-time and you don’t want to regret that.

“At half-time I said to them that we have to be ruthless and when we get opportunities that we need to put the game to bed and we did that.

“Today answered a lot of questions because when you’ve only got nine games to go, I wanted a reaction from (the 3-0 defeat at home to) Cheltenham. I know we beat Burton (on Tuesday), but I wanted to see what we could do.

“We’ve come and beaten Lincoln at home, three goals and a clean sheet. Maybe Cheltenham wasn’t the worst result, and maybe it was the gee up we needed.

“We know we need to be consistent. We move on to Derby, that takes care of itself and it’s a game I’m really looking forward to now.”

Lincoln have suffered back to back to defeats and won just once in their last eight games, but this was the first home league loss in front of their own fans.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy said: “I’m really disappointed, particularly in the first half.

“We spoke about things and we haven’t come out and done that. We spoke about intensity and energising the ground and it hasn’t happened.

“We were just so, so passive which was really disappointing. The performance was everything we didn’t talk about.

“It’s really black and white, we all take our responsibilities. The lads have been really good this season and I’m loath to criticise them, but just taking instructions on board didn’t happen.

“I said to them before the game that I really wanted bravery off the ball and commit to the actions that we want to do. Particular players struggled with that. It was a poor first-half performance.

“I’m not going to stand here and criticise the players at all, the responsibility is on the players and the staff. The disappointing thing is we worked on it and we’ve worked on it for eight months.

“I wouldn’t like to say this out loud, but we’ve really struggled against a back four this year. It’s a bravery to commit to what we want to do.

“When we’ve played against a back four we’ve been really poor and today of all the days against their team it’s happened again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Event organisers Stewart Ross, Jim Masson, Dave Amos, David Freeburn (Culture Perth and Kinross) and Ian McLaren at a projection publicising the event at St Paul's Church. All apart from Jim and David will perform. Image: Robin Patel.
Top Perth acts playing special rock 'n roll gig for documentary and museum display
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption

Editor's Picks

Most Commented