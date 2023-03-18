Late Lucas Akins goal earns Mansfield a draw at Stockport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucas Akins was Mansfield’s hero as his stoppage-time goal earned his side a dramatic 1-1 draw at play-off chasing rivals Stockport.

Akins leapt superbly to head home Elliot Hewitt’s peach of a cross to deny Stockport right at the end of the Sky Bet League Two clash.

The Hatters remain unbeaten at home since November – but they had looked on course for another big three points.

Stockport went close early on when Will Collar was denied by a superb close-range Christy Pym save.

Mansfield replied with skipper Ollie Clarke seeing a shot deflect off Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte before striking the top of the crossbar.

Paddy Madden was denied by Pym, before the Stockport skipper then broke the deadlock, finding space superbly and glancing home a header from Akil Wright’s precise cross.

Stockport almost went two goals ahead soon after the restart when Chris Hussey’s curling free-kick was palmed away by Pym.

At the other end, Alfie Kilgour’s diving header was not far wide of the target.

Stockport substitute Isaac Olaofe wasted a couple of late chances to grab his side a potentially victory-clinching second goal.

And they were punished in added-time as Akins’ dramatic finish earned the gutsy Stags a share of the spoils.