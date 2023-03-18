Reading end losing run with point against Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reading end losing run with point against Hull

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 5.13pm
Andy Carroll, right, earned Reading a draw against Hull (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Andy Carroll, right, earned Reading a draw against Hull (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reading’s run of four successive Championship defeats came to an end when they secured an uninspiring 1-1 draw at home to Hull.

In a dour first half, the visitors went ahead in the 26th minute through a fine finish from Regan Slater.

But Reading levelled just before the break when veteran striker Andy Carroll capitalised on a loose ball in the area.

Hull dominated a second half devoid of much quality all round and Reading were just grateful to hold on for a point.

Reading had won only two of their past 12 league games, losing eight of them and slipping to 16th in the table.

Hull had been in poor form, too. They had just one victory in their past seven outings and none in five on their travels.

It was the visitors who made the better start at the SCL Stadium, with home goalkeeper Joe Lumley called into action in the first minute.

Sloppy defending allowed Allahyar Sayyadmanesh time and space at the far post but Lumley made a fine sprawling stop to keep out his shot.

As Hull continued to dominate, Malcolm Ebiowei tried his luck from distance only to see his well-struck effort blocked on the edge of the area.

Reading gradually settled and began to exert pressure on the Hull defence.

A cross from the right from Andy Yiadom was met with a firm header from Lucas Joao but it was straight at keeper Karl Darlow.

A cross from the same flank, this time from Tom Holmes, also found Joao in the middle but another header was again gathered by Darlow.

Hull survived comfortably and then went ahead shortly before the half-hour mark.

Slater took advantage of an excellent defence-splitting pass from Adama Traore to beat Lumley with a precise angled drive.

Reading, roundly booed by their fans, tried to respond quickly but defender Naby Sarr nodded a Tom Ince corner weakly at Darlow.

However, one minute from the interval, the hosts were level.

Cesare Casadei nodded on another right-wing cross from Yiadom and Carroll, after the ball had bobbled in front of him, slammed home past Darlow for his seventh goal of the season.

Hull opened brightly in the second half, controlling much of the play, but they were unable to seriously test Lumley.

Sayyadmanesh did ambitiously let fly from 30 yards out but the effort was easily charged down.

Reading finally made headway going forward, winning a free-kick just outside the Hull box, although Casadei’s subsequent attempt from the set-piece flew wildly over.

Hull showed more energy in trying to search for the winner towards the end but their efforts, like the game, eventually fizzled out.

