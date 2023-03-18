Danny Ward effort enough as lowly Huddersfield edge shock victory at Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Danny Ward effort enough as lowly Huddersfield edge shock victory at Millwall

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 5.15pm Updated: March 18 2023, 5.33pm
Danny Ward (right) broke the deadlock for Huddersfield after 67 minutes (Victoria Jones/PA)
Danny Ward (right) broke the deadlock for Huddersfield after 67 minutes (Victoria Jones/PA)

Danny Ward scored a much-needed second-half winner as Huddersfield claimed a shock 1-0 Championship victory at play-off-chasing Millwall that moved the struggling side closer to safety.

This was just the Terriers’ third away win of the season and only their second victory since manager Neil Warnock began his second spell in charge last month.

They are now four points behind fourth-from-bottom Rotherham with eight matches of the season remaining and with renewed hope in their battle for survival ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, this was a big opportunity missed for Millwall as they saw their lead over seventh-placed Norwich narrowed to three points.

It took the hosts just five minutes to carve out the game’s first big chance when Murray Wallace’s cut-back from the left was turned over the top by Andreas Voglsammer.

The German midfielder ought to have hit the target, but Huddersfield goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was called into action soon enough when he beat away Charlie Cresswell’s effort.

Vaclik then had to be alert again in blocking Tom Bradshaw’s shot from point-blank range, following some good footwork down the right by Cresswell.

Huddersfield then almost went ahead against the run of play after 19 minutes when Jack Rudoni’s shot from the edge of the area needed turning behind by Millwall goalkeeper George Long.

Zian Flemming had been relatively quiet for the Lions in the opening half-hour, but he came close to adding to his tally when he shot wide from just outside the area.

The visitors will have been happy enough to see Cresswell shoot harmlessly over from distance, but they needed Vaclik to maintain parity once again in first-half stoppage time by keeping out a Voglsammer strike.

There was still time before the break for the Terriers to have a penalty appeal waved away when Josh Koroma went down in the area under Danny McNamara’s challenge.

Millwall struggled to create chances with as much regularity after half-time, with Flemming’s long-range effort flying over indicative of what they were now being restricted to.

Huddersfield then took the lead in the 67th minute when Ward, who came on for the injured Martyn Waghorn at the end of the first half, attacked Ben Jackson’s cross at the near post and steered his shot past Long.

The Lions continued to splutter as they searched for an equaliser, with a substitute of their own, Oliver Burke, shooting well wide after cutting in from the right.

The closest the home side came to breaking the Terriers’ hearts was in the seventh minute of stoppage time when one of their former players, Scott Malone, struck the crossbar with a cross from the left wing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented