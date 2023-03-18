Rochdale snatch late point after Charlie Austin scores four goals for Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Austin scored all four Swindon goals in their 4-4 draw at relegation-threatened Rochdale.

Swindon took the lead two minutes in when Remeao Hutton crossed for Austin and the striker rifled home.

Austin doubled the advantage in the 14th minute, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy picking him out at the back post for a tap-in.

Dale were back in the contest on 22 minutes when Ethan Brierley fed Devante Rodney and the frontman lifted a neat finish over goalkeeper Sol Brynn.

And Dale levelled on 25 minutes when Danny Lloyd collected Brierley’s pass and smashed a stunning 25-yard rocket into the top corner of the net.

Dale took the lead in the 71st minute when Abraham Odoh raced into the Swindon penalty area unchallenged and fired a low drive wide of Brynn.

Austin completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute, poking home Jacob Wakeling’s cross at the second attempt.

Austin had his fourth on 79 minutes, firing Tyrese Shade’s pass into the roof of Richard O’Donnell’s net but Dale levelled in time added on, Ian Henderson heading home Liam Kelly’s corner.