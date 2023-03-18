York pick up vital win over struggling Dorking to boost survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

York boosted their National League survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Dorking at the LNER Community Stadium.

Goals from Manny Duku and Ryan Fallowfield gave the Minstermen a win which moved them eight points clear of the relegation zone, with their opponents just three above the bottom four.

Duku opened the scoring in the seventh minute, reacting sharply to tap in a rebound after Mitch Hancox had struck the post with a half-volley.

Fallowfield doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half when he volleyed home at the far post – the 83rd goal Dorking have conceded this season, the worst in the league.

Although the visitors pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining through Daniel Gallagher’s header, they could not find an equaliser.