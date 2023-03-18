MK Dons move out relegation zone with win over fellow strugglers Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons moved out of the League One relegation places with a 1-0 win over Accrington, who dropped into the bottom four.

Sullay Kaikai scored the only goal of the game to earn the visitors a second successive win that moved them a point above their opponents.

The Dons started strongly and had a Jack Tucker header cleared off the line before they opened the scoring after eight minutes.

A one-two between Conor Grant and Kaikai ended with the latter beating two players and squeezing the ball home from a tight angle for his second goal of the campaign.

The visitors continued to force the pace, Paris Maghoma firing straight at Toby Savin and Mohamed Eisa’s effort deflected off-target before the break.

Stanley’s first shot on target came after 57 minutes with keeper Jamie Cumming diving to keep out Tommy Leigh’s strike.

The home side pressed after that with a number of goalmouth scrambles and Leigh heading down into the arms of Cumming.

MK Dons substitute Max Dean could have doubled their advantage with 17 minutes left when he burst through but was denied by Savin’s legs.

The game was on a knife edge but the Dons held out.