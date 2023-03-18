Duk at the double as Aberdeen cruise against Hearts to maintain fine run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duk at the double as Aberdeen cruise against Hearts to maintain fine run

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 5.29pm
Duk, right, scored twice as Aberdeen beat Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duk, right, scored twice as Aberdeen beat Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aberdeen continued their recent resurgence under interim boss Barry Robson with an emphatic 3-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Hearts at Pittodrie.

The contest was all-but over by the interval, with the Dons three in front thanks to a double from the impressive Duk and a Mattie Pollock header.

There were no further goals in the second half but this was Aberdeen’s fourth win from their last five matches as they moved to within four points of their third-placed opponents.

Hearts just could not cope with the home team’s intensity, which was typified by Graeme Shinnie’s all-action, tenacious display.

Indeed, Shinnie played a big part in Aberdeen’s fifth-minute opener, nutmegging James Hill and sending in a low cross from the left.

Zander Clark could only parry the ball out as far as Duk, whose 12-yard volley nestled into the net aided by a slight deflection.

The hosts were rampant and it came as no surprise when they doubled their lead in the 21st minute.

A neat passage of play near the touchline culminated in Pollock delivering a precise cross and Duk found space in the box to glance a header into the far corner.

Pollock then went from provider to scorer in the 28th minute as Hearts’ afternoon showed no signs of abating.

Leighton Clarkson’s free-kick had whip and bend and Pollock, on loan from Watford, bulleted a header beyond the helpless Clark.

Yet it could, and probably should, have been four soon after, Ylber Ramadani firing wide from 12 yards after racing onto Duk’s pass.

The visitors were being pulled apart and, in a bid to stem the flow, boss Robbie Neilson hauled off Alex Cochrane for Stephen Kingsley although it could have been any player in a Jambos shirt given the hook.

Early in the second period, Duk tested Clark with a swerving strike from distance before Robert Snodgrass wasted a chance to pull one back for Hearts when through on goal and Lawrence Shankland passed up a decent opportunity.

With Jay Gorter ill, the fit-again Kelle Roos was back in goal for Aberdeen for the first time in two months but his opposite number Clark continued to be busier as he kept out another Duk effort.

The hosts eased off as time passed and saw the game out with minimal fuss to register a third straight home win and climb a place to fourth in the table.

