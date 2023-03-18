Title-chasing Notts County slip up at Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County lost ground to Wrexham in the National League promotion race as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Barnet.

The Magpies broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time when Ruben Rodrigues’ wonderful pass was swept home by Macaulay Langstaff.

But the hosts equalised just minutes later when Idris Kanu powerfully headed in off the crossbar.

Notts County had the chance to take the lead once again when Rodrigues’ deflected cross gave Langstaff a chance to score but his shot was saved by Laurie Walker.

The visitors continued to pile the pressure on but could not find a winner as they slipped three points behind Wrexham, who also have a game in hand.