Eastleigh boost play-off bid after fast start against Altrincham By Press Association March 18 2023, 5.39pm Kairo Mitchell scored Eastleigh's second (Mike Egerton/PA) Eastleigh strengthened their National League play-off push with a 3-2 victory over mid-table Altrincham. The hosts were two up inside 10 minutes, with the first a nightmare moment for the Altrincham defence as James Jones' back-pass caught Oliver Byrne off guard and the ball rolled into the net. Kairo Mitchell then grabbed a second before Jordan Hulme pulled one back in the 29th minute, heading in the rebound after Eddy Jones had seen a shot saved. Christian Maghoma looked to have made the points safe with Eastleigh's third in the 75th minute, and a second from Altrincham through Eddy Jones came too late.