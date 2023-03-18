Eastleigh boost play-off bid after fast start against Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastleigh strengthened their National League play-off push with a 3-2 victory over mid-table Altrincham.

The hosts were two up inside 10 minutes, with the first a nightmare moment for the Altrincham defence as James Jones’ back-pass caught Oliver Byrne off guard and the ball rolled into the net.

Kairo Mitchell then grabbed a second before Jordan Hulme pulled one back in the 29th minute, heading in the rebound after Eddy Jones had seen a shot saved.

Christian Maghoma looked to have made the points safe with Eastleigh’s third in the 75th minute, and a second from Altrincham through Eddy Jones came too late.