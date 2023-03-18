Slobodan Tedic leaves it late to help Barnsley beat Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slobodan Tedic struck a late winner to earn fourth-placed Barnsley a huge 1-0 victory at fellow League One play-off chasers Wycombe.

Tedic’s first goal for the Tykes with five minutes remaining was all that separated the two as Michael Duff earned his first win over the Chairboys.

The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find the opener, Tjay De Barr going close inside five minutes before Harry Isted pushed over Garath McCleary’s cross-shot eight minutes later.

The Gibraltarian had another chance midway through the half as his close-range header glanced away from the target while Brandon Hanlan and Lewis Wing both had their attempts thwarted.

However, the best opportunity of the contest fell to Chem Campbell just before the break but the on-loan Wolves man fired over from inside the six-yard box after Isted pushed out Wing’s attempt.

Down the other end, Max Stryjek was on hand to deny Max Watters with a comfortable block.

The second half was a flat affair with minimal chances but Tedic’s close-range header meant Barnsley left Buckinghamshire with the points.