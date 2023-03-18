Dale Taylor brace earns Burton victory at Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals from Dale Taylor helped Burton come from behind to beat Port Vale 3-2.

The Brewers fell behind moments after kick-off but Taylor’s brace, either side of Jonny Smith’s penalty, won them the game.

Vale took the lead when Tom Conlon’s corner was half-cleared, Tom Pett sending the ball back in for Aaron Donnelly to head towards goal.

Though Brewers goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray looked favourite to collect, a slight touch from Ellis Harrison was enough to deceive him and sneak the ball over the line.

Burton drew level after eight minutes, however.

Joe Powell’s long ball for Charlie Kirk had the Vale defence bellowing for an offside flag that never came. Kirk continued and pulled the ball back for Taylor, who beat Aidan Stone with a clinical finish.

The visitors almost took the lead a minute later, Stone getting down well to push Smith’s shot around the post.

Matty Taylor should have restored Vale’s lead when he charged onto Conlon’s delightful chip over the defence but he fired into the side-netting.

Smith put Burton ahead just minutes into the second half, converting a penalty after Donnelly’s foul on him was spotted by referee Sam Allison.

When Smith found Taylor in space midway through the second half, he swept in the Brewers’ third.

Jamie Proctor pounced to make it 3-2 after MacGillivray saved James Wilson’s shot, setting up a frantic final 10 minutes, but they couldn’t find a third goal to snatch a point.