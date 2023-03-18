Rampant Raith back to winning ways after hitting Cove for six

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers cruised to a first league win in four matches with a 6-1 victory against Cove Rangers.

The home side got off to the perfect start, taking the lead after three minutes when Esmael Goncalves made the most of a poor goal-kick to dink the ball over goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald pulled off a smart save to keep out Cieran Dunne shortly afterwards, but it was Raith who doubled their advantage after 26 minutes when Dylan Easton played the ball through for Lewis Vaughan to score from 12 yards.

It was three after 54 minutes when Ryan Nolan headed in from a corner and Easton added a quickfire fourth with a superb volley from just outside the area.

Jackson Longridge pulled a goal back for Cove Rangers in the 66th minute, but Raith restored their four-goal cushion from the penalty spot as Vaughan fired home.

Scott McGill drilled home after 79 minutes as Rovers eased to victory.