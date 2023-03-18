Micky Mellon feels majority of Tranmere fans still behind him despite struggles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon believes he still has the backing of the majority of Rovers supporters after seeing his side go down 3-1 at home to Newport.

Some home fans made their feelings clear on the final whistle as boos and calls for Mellon’s head greeted Tranmere’s second successive defeat.

Despite the home side starting brightly it was the visitors who took the lead when Aaron Wildig steered the ball home from close range and Charlie McNeill made it 2-0 soon after.

Newport substitute Calum Kavanagh settled the game eight minutes from time and although Regan Hendry grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Rovers, it was not enough to prevent County from claiming their first win in six matches.

As for Rovers, it is now three without a victory for Mellon’s side who slip to 14th place, 11 points from the play-off places.

Mellon said: “I understand all the disappointment in the ground but I think generally the supporters were fine.

“I think there’s a majority of the supporters who get what we’re trying to do at the minute and they see that which I thank them for because they could have turned and made things difficult for us.

“It’s been a hard watch for them, too.

“It’s always difficult losing goals from set-plays and we lost one last week too.

“If you’re going to win games of football you’ve got to be better than that. We never really did enough to score or look threatening.

“Our play kept breaking down too often and it became a big ask for us then, but that’s the brutal part of football and you have to learn to find a way in games like this.

“It was a hard watch and a disappointing performance, we gave away poor goals and didn’t look like getting one back so all in all I can’t not be disappointed.”

Newport boss Graham Coughlan praised his side’s character as they returned to winning ways at Prenton Park – a venue he said was a “tough” place to visit.

He said: “Tranmere was always going to be a big challenge but the boys were outstanding, each and every one of them.

“The bench had a big contribution as well and it was a really good team performance, and we want more of that.

“But it is just three points, a win after a really good performance, and we’ve had a lot of them which is pleasing.

“That victory and those goals were in our locker and one thing that we always do is score – Carlisle [on January 14] was the last time we didn’t score.

“I am delighted for the lads because we have been on the verge of winning games but haven’t got over the line. To come through at such a tough place is testament to their character.

“We spoke before the game about pressure, the environment and the noise; we had to manage those factors because Tranmere rely heavily on momentum when the noise comes from the stand.

“A lot of teams could go under and we didn’t, we stood up to it and headed everything that came into our box.”