Dino Maamria hails Burton ‘resilience’ in win at Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dino Maamria hails Burton ‘resilience’ in win at Port Vale

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 6.23pm
Burton manager Dino Maamria hailed his side’s resilience in the win at Port Vale (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton manager Dino Maamria hailed his side’s resilience in the win at Port Vale (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Dino Maamria was thrilled to get one over on Port Vale once again after Burton came from behind to win 3-2 at Vale Park.

The Brewers trailed to Ellis Harrison’s goal after little more than a minute but two goals from Dale Taylor, either side of Jonny Smith’s penalty, saw them take home three important points in their bid to move away from the relegation battle.

Admitting he is rarely made welcome by the home crowd, Maamria – who has never lost as a manager at Vale Park – said: “We were down to the bare bones, really, but the lads were terrific.

“It’s a derby game and I thought we turned up.

“And you see the state of the pitch, it’s actually worse than our pitch, and you know in those games, if you’re going to win, you’ve got to compete, you’ve got to scrap and you’ve got to show fighting spirit. And above all you’ve got to show resilience as well.

“You’ve got to defend as a team and you’ve got to come in with the intent to win the game. We picked an attacking team and I thought our game plan worked brilliantly.

“The team stayed focused, stayed resilient and we made sure in the last couple of days to tell them that, if we do concede, we don’t concede another straight away.

“It was really poor from the kick-off, we didn’t deal with it, we were quite nervous and that’s probably some of our younger players, not really finding their feet.

“We stayed in the game and did the basics well and we could have scored more than the three goals.

“They don’t like me at Port Vale, I get a lot of stick from the stands so I make sure that whenever I come here, I win.”

Meanwhile, Vale boss Darrell Clarke was desperately disappointed by his team’s showing, particularly given the upturn in their performances in recent weeks.

Substitute Jamie Proctor made it 3-2 with 10 minutes to play but the manager conceded it was a day to forget for the hosts.

He said: “We were sloppy at times, we got a bit naive at times, and we’ve not produced the quality that we have.

“It was frustrating, especially with how we started the game. We started brightly, scored a goal, but I never felt we got our link-up play right.

“We didn’t pick up enough battles with enough second balls which is unlike us, to be fair, so we’ll take our medicine on that.

“It was frustrating to concede so shortly after we’d taken the lead and to concede straight after half-time as well.

“We have to then climb that mountain and we huffed and puffed and didn’t get ourselves going so we have to take that on the chin.

“They were time-wasting and the referee doesn’t book their goalie when he’s been at it all through the game.

“You know, I feel sorry for punters when they come to watch games like that and that it’s slowed down so dramatically and then it’s not added on the injury time, which I don’t understand.

“But we’ve only ourselves to blame. That’s me nitpicking. We have to play a lot better than we did to win a game at League One level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented