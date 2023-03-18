Neil Warnock hoping Huddersfield can spring more surprises after Millwall win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Warnock hoping Huddersfield can spring more surprises after Millwall win

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 6.43pm
Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield edged a much-needed win at Millwall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield edged a much-needed win at Millwall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock is hoping to pull off a few more surprises this season after his side claimed a narrow 1-0 Championship away win at Millwall.

The bottom side go into the international break with renewed hope in their battle against relegation thanks to Danny Ward’s first goal since October snatching them all three points at The Den.

With eight games of the season left, Huddersfield have halved the gap between themselves and safety to three points following a second win for Warnock – who has been in the dugout for over 1,000 professional games – during his second spell in charge.

They also dealt a blow to Millwall’s play-off hopes, with Norwich and Coventry now just three points behind the sixth-placed Lions, who could not break down a resolute visiting defence.

Warnock said: “It’s really as good a result as I’ve ever had, that, in this league with the group of lads that I’ve got.

“I’ve come probably a month too late, really, in that respect – but you never know in football.

“You’ve got to go right to the end and if they give me that in every game between now and the end of the season, we can surprise a few.

“All these teams at the top of the league have got to come and see us, so we’ve got to give it a go and see if we can get some other good results.

“If you saw the dressing room after, it’s something that they’re not used to and I thought the fans as well were fabulous.

“They’ve been coming all year and they must have seen some terrible performances, so to get a win like that here, I think they really appreciated what we did.”

Millwall pressed for an early opener, with Andreas Voglsammer shooting over before Huddersfield goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik produced saves to deny Charlie Cresswell and Tom Bradshaw.

The visitors then had a chance of their own when Jack Rudoni’s effort needed to be pushed behind by Millwall goalkeeper George Long.

Vaclik then foiled the Lions again late in the first half by beating away a shot from Voglsammer, but the Terriers defence limited their hosts to long-range efforts from that point.

They then broke the deadlock after 67 minutes when Ben Jackson’s low cross was steered in at the near post by Ward, who had earlier replaced the injured Martyn Waghorn.

The closest Millwall came to breaking Huddersfield hearts was when Scott Malone’s mis-hit cross struck the crossbar in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “They had lots and lots of men behind the ball, left Waghorn up front on his own and didn’t really cause us any real attacking problems apart from the one moment we switch off.

“We’ve kept the ball quite well – it’s impossible to play forward quickly and early every time when they’ve got 10 men behind it, so you’ve got to be patient.

“You’ve got to try and open them up with a little bit of good play and it always comes down to that final third.

“The final third is that little area where someone has got to come up with a bit of magic or come up with a bit of quality.

“We had numerous chances, we had about 70 per cent of the ball, but that’s what happens when the game’s 0-0.”

