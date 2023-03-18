Warren Gatland hopeful Wales will deliver at World Cup despite poor Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warren Gatland hopeful Wales will deliver at World Cup despite poor Six Nations

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 6.49pm
Warren Gatland believes Wales will turn their form around for the World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Warren Gatland believes Wales will turn their form around for the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Head coach Warren Gatland and captain Ken Owens are confident that Wales will make a World Cup impact despite an underwhelming Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Wales suffered a fourth defeat in five games when they were beaten 41-28 by France in Paris.

It meant they finished fifth in the tournament, with only Italy below them, although a gutsy second-half display that produced tries for Bradley Roberts, Tomos Williams and Rio Dyer delivered a losing bonus-point.

It was Wales’ 13th loss from the last 17 Tests, while Australia and Fiji loom large in their World Cup pool later this year, with only two teams going through to the quarter-finals.

Wales have just three games left before the World Cup opener against Fiji on September 10 – warm-up fixtures against England (twice) and South Africa in August.

“We will surprise some teams in the World Cup by how good we will be and how much we will improve having that time together to prepare,” Gatland said.

“We have taken steps in the right direction during this campaign but we have a lot of work to do.

“We have developed some youngsters who will learn from these experiences, and we will review stuff and what are the things we need to keep working on to not allow some of those soft tries we did concede.

“Today against a team like that when they get on top of you (Wales trailed 34-7 early in the second half), they can really punish you. A bit like the All Blacks.

“But the boys didn’t capitulate. They showed some heart and character. That is what we are looking for as a starting point.

“Some of the variation in the second half in terns of our game-management was much better. We put a few little kicks in behind and varied it nicely. I was pleased with the ambition of what the players were trying to achieve.”

Wales captain Ken Owens
Wales captain Ken Owens also has high hopes for the team (David Davies/PA)

Owens added: “From the outset, we knew we wouldn’t be in a 12-9 arm-wrestle. We knew we had to score tries and we showed that.

“I am confident we will get better the more time we have together with that conditioning work and putting ourselves under pressure in training.

“That will solve those inaccuracies in our game that we’ve seen throughout the tournament.

“Personally, for me and a lot of the boys, it probably will be our last Six Nations game. It’s got to come at some point.

“I have seen enough over the last eight weeks of the work that the players, management and coaches are putting in. One thing with Welsh people, we work very hard.

“The more time as a Welsh team we spend together, the better we get. We will raise some eyebrows at the World Cup.”

George North
George North was among the try scorers for Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales led through an early George North try that Dan Biggar converted, yet France proved unstoppable on the occasions they reached for the turbo button.

Wing Damian Penaud (2) and centres Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou scored tries, together with prop Uini Atonio, with full-back Thomas Ramos kicking five conversions and two penalties.

Wales, to their credit, kept going in the second half, with Biggar (twice) and Leigh Halfpenny adding conversions to tries that ensured France did not win by a landslide margin.

Owens, meanwhile, became a father again on Thursday, leaving Wales’ training camp in Nice two days earlier to be with his wife Carys, and then flew from Wales to Paris on Friday morning.

“Obviously, I haven’t trained much this week. That is probably why I was hooked (taken off) on 45 minutes,” Owens said.

“I was proud of Carys and becoming a father again. Everything went OK and it will be back to the family. Hopefully, Dwayne Peel (Scarlets head coach) will give me a nice little week off to enjoy with the family.”

