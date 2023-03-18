Paul Warne rues Derby’s ‘hugely-embarrassing performance’ in Fleetwood defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Warne rues Derby’s ‘hugely-embarrassing performance’ in Fleetwood defeat

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 7.31pm
Paul Warne’s Fleetwood claimed a win at Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Warne’s Fleetwood claimed a win at Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team suffered a 2-0 League One defeat at home to Fleetwood.

Warne saw Derby lose a home league game for the first time since early October with Fleetwood deservedly winning on their first visit to Pride Park.

Fleetwood went ahead in the 11th minute when Jayden Stockley’s 25-yard volley came off the crossbar and went in off the back of goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

It was no surprise when they scored again in the 30th minute after Carlos Mendes Gomes beat two defenders and fired in at the near post.

Warne quickly made changes but it was Fleetwood who almost scored a third with Jack Marriott forcing Wildsmith into a good save at his near post.

David McGoldrick forced Jay Lynch into a diving save in the 80th minute but Derby created little in the game.

Warne said: “It’s a hugely-embarrassing performance. I thought the first half was abject at best and I was really disappointed with our level of determination if nothing else.

“First half we were atrocious. Second half we had a bit of a response but I still didn’t think there looked enough belief in the group to get themselves back in it.

“Fleetwood turned us, won first balls, won second balls, had runners, more energy and desire than us first half and deservedly went 2-0 up – it could have been four, hence why I made changes before half-time.

“I’d like to thank the fans who stayed with the team. I’d have booed a lot more than they did, but I just thought we got beaten up and I’ve said that a few times now, it’s beginning to become a recurring theme.

“I just think fundamentally, from one to 16 players I used today I just felt we weren’t as good as the opposition, it’s as simple as that.”

Fleetwood head coach Scott Brown praised his side, saying: “I thought the lads were extremely well disciplined and the goals we scored were brilliant.

“We were always going to be under the cosh in the second half a little bit more but we managed to deal with the amount of attackers they ended up having on the park.

“I thought overall, the performance was very, very good. We were calm, the back three was solid and we didn’t let them have too many shots at our goal and we put our body on the line when we had to.

“I always say to the lads ‘you want to play in front of these big crowds. When you come to these big stadiums you want to cherish the moment and the opportunity to show you can compete at this level’.”

