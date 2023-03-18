Steven Schumacher happy as Plymouth grind out win over Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Schumacher was delighted with promotion-chasing Plymouth as they scored at “important times” to beat League One basement side Forest Green 2-0.

Central defender James Bolton headed Argyle ahead from an eighth-minute Jordan Houghton corner and Bali Mumba doubled their lead in the 47th minute.

“The most important thing today was that we got the win,” admitted Schumacher.

“Our home form is brilliant and long may that continue.

“Seventeen home wins is some record and you can keep going on and on about it. If we can keep that run going we are in with a great chance.

“The game was a bit of a funny game. It felt a little bit low tempo.

“I think obviously Forest Green came here with a game plan to be deep, compact and organised, which they were. They were really difficult to break down so credit to them for that.

“But I felt the goal early on in the first half was exactly what we needed and to score from a set-play was really pleasing.

“And then we got the goal early in the second half again. Two goals at really important times in the match for us and then I felt we managed the game from then on really well.

“I know it wasn’t the greatest game in the world to watch but it doesn’t matter. Three points is all we wanted.

“You could see what their game plan was – to be compact and organised and hit us on the counter-attack whenever they could.

“We felt that a set-play may be their best chance of scoring so we asked the lads not to give too many fouls away in our own half if we could. Our lads showed really good professionalism again.”

Forest Green boss Duncan Ferguson said: “I thought we competed well.

“We struggled to create too many chances but I thought they struggled to create any chances as well.

“Our keeper has not made a save in the whole match. Obviously with the set-play, we have got a problem with the height of the team.

“The lads are battling away well, it is a great header for their goal. Our shape in the first half was perfect, they never cut us open and didn’t have any clear-cut chances other than the deflected shot that hit the post. So I was delighted with them.

“When it comes to the second half, we asked the players to keep it tight for 10, 15 minutes and their fans will get on their back – and then they score the second goal. One of our players runs out a bit early, opens up the space and they put a good ball to the back post and we concede.

“Other than that, they never had any other shots on our goal. They dominated possession but, as the game went on, I felt a bit more comfortable.

“In the last 10 minutes we made the substitutions and I thought that gave us something and we got in their half a bit more and created one or two half-chances.

“You can’t complain about the performance of the players, they have given absolutely everything.

“They (Plymouth) have lost one game here at home, they are flying high in the league and they were frustrated.”