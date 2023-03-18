Wales boss Rob Page: Its my job to get Daniel James back to his best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales boss Rob Page: Its my job to get Daniel James back to his best

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 10.03pm
Fulham’s Daniel James comes up against former club Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)
Fulham's Daniel James comes up against former club Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales boss Rob Page is determined to help rebuild Daniel James’ faltering career.

Former Manchester United winger James returns to Old Trafford as part of a Fulham side seeking to spring a shock in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Sunday.

James impressed at first at United following a £15million move from Swansea in 2019 before moving on to Leeds just over two years later.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Daniel James, pictured celebrating scoring against Newcastle, made an impressive start to his Manchester United career but was eventually sold to Leeds two years later (Stu Forster/PA)

Leeds paid £25m for the James but, after scoring just four goals in 40 appearances, he joined Fulham on loan this season where his fortunes have dipped again through limited game-time.

Page, who this week named James in his squad for opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, said: “DJ has gone there to play games and finds it frustrating that he’s not getting the minutes he would like.

“But DJ has still got the same ability and talent when he went to Man United.

“It’s my job now, and my staff’s job, to get him back up to the levels he’s shown before, because we know we’ve got a great asset there with his pace.”

James has made only three Premier League starts for Fulham since moving to Craven Cottage at the start of September.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay, who is now on the Wales coaching staff, has been tipped to get the best out of Daniel James by national-team boss Rob Page (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds have allowed James to play in the FA Cup and at Old Trafford he will go against United coach Eric Ramsay, who was appointed to the Wales coaching staff earlier this month.

The highly-rated Ramsay is United’s set-piece coach and Page believes his work on the Wales training ground with James will benefit the 25-year-old enormously.

“All players need an arm around them and managing differently,” Page said.

“DJ is a student of the game and goes to the nth degree, the way he looks back at his performances is brilliant.

“Eric is one of the best youth development coaches in Britain and he will be really valuable to him. Just going through his clips in training and trying to tweak a couple of things.”

Wales Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Monday November 28th
Wales manager Rob Page says Daniel James has a big part to play in the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wales, entering a new era without record goalscorer Gareth Bale, start Euro 2024 qualifying in Croatia on Saturday before hosting Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

James has been a constant feature in the Wales line-up and started 34 consecutive competitive games before being benched for the World Cup defeat to Iran in November.

Page said: “DJ’s success for us is playing wide left so we’ll get him back playing football and in the right frame of mind.

“I spoke to him last week and I was really positive about him after our conversation.

“He’s disappointed he’s not playing, of course he is. But he’s ready for this camp and really looking forward to get going.”

