Gareth Southgate: Harry Kane didn’t need picking up after World Cup penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate: Harry Kane didn’t need picking up after World Cup penalty miss

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 10.47pm Updated: March 18 2023, 10.53pm
Harry Kane’s missed penalty against France condemned Engalnd to a World Cup quarter-final defeat (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane’s missed penalty against France condemned Engalnd to a World Cup quarter-final defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate says there has been no need to put an arm around Harry Kane after his World Cup heartache.

The England captain missed a late penalty in the quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar and has subsequently said he will be haunted by it forever.

However, he has not let it affect his domestic form having scored nine times in 17 games for Spurs since the restart, which has seen him become the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

He will also break his country’s record the next time he finds the back of the net, which could well be in forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine next week.

Southgate says he has not deemed it necessary to “interfere” with Kane while he’s been on club business but sees a player as hungry as ever to score goals.

“I don’t think it’s a big hurdle really,” he said. “I had a good chat with him while we were away. I sent him a message before he went back to his club and then I took a step back and had a look at how it was.

“And I haven’t really felt the need to pick the phone up. It (his recovery) is there in his performances for Spurs.

“Sometimes you can busy yourself and look for a pat on the back by getting in touch with a player but I can’t take any credit for what he’s done.

Gareth Southgate says he has let Kane get on with things since the World Cup
Gareth Southgate says he has let Kane get on with things since the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

“What I’ve observed is a player still super-confident, still ready to perform, still hungry to score goals. He’s obviously gone through the personal landmark with Spurs and then there’s this one that he’s going to nail with us at some point.

“So, I actually spoke to him earlier this week, but I’ve been able to take a step back and let him get on with it. Sometimes there’s no need to interfere.”

Kane’s inevitable redemption will see a possible front three that has all had to overcome disappointments in an England shirt, with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford also coming back from dark moments.

Both players had memorable World Cups, while Saka is leading Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge and Rashford has fired Manchester United to the Carabao Cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Saka is especially loved within the England camp and Southgate has described him as a “fabulous human”.

He said: “Well I would think when you ask that question, probably people would find themselves doing what I’ve just done, which is you start to smile.

“Because that’s what he brings to you. You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human being who has broken his way into the team at Arsenal at a time they weren’t playing so well – and excelled.

“And now here they are pushing for the title – and he’s excelling again.

“And he’s recovered from the obvious setback with us. He has the warmth of the fans with him who can see what he’s about, can see the genuine nature of his personality.

“He’s a top player. He’s more and more of a goal threat, he’s creating chances, he is totally reliable without the ball.

“He’s a proper team player. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

On Rashford, Southgate added: “This season he has been exceptional. You can see the happiness, it’s obvious to everybody watching.

“His finishing…you’re seeing him moving on to chances now and you are expecting him to score. For a period, that wasn’t the case.

“You can see the confidence. He is benefiting from the environment at the club.

“He’s in that flow that every player and athlete wants to be in. You can’t remain in it forever and you have to try to get back into it when you are out of it.

“But he is definitely in that moment and he must feel super-confident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Event organisers Stewart Ross, Jim Masson, Dave Amos, David Freeburn (Culture Perth and Kinross) and Ian McLaren at a projection publicising the event at St Paul's Church. All apart from Jim and David will perform. Image: Robin Patel.
Top Perth acts playing special rock 'n roll gig for documentary and museum display
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption

Editor's Picks

Most Commented