Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren’s top-six fate remains in their own hands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson insists his side’s top-six destiny is still in their own hands after Saturday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Dundee United.

The Buddies fell behind to a well-taken Steven Fletcher goal after just three minutes at Tannadice.

However, the Paisley men equalised in the second half through a contentious penalty by Mark O’Hara and earlier had another “goal” ruled out for offside.

The draw saw St Mirren drop to seventh in the table, a point behind Livingston who moved up to sixth thanks to their win over Ross County.

Robinson’s men play the Lions after the international break at home and the manager is determined to return to winning ways with just four games remaining before the split.

The 48-year-old said: “We just didn’t start well enough. But the reaction after that, credit to the players.

“We were brave and kept pressing high up the pitch.

“We got our rewards with the penalty but had another goal disallowed which was disappointing.

“We had numerous chances to go and win the game so the reaction was fantastic.

“The start was disappointing as a collective and a group – we know we can’t start games like that.

“We didn’t run beyond them, we didn’t turn them around, that’s our DNA and we didn’t do that to start with.

“Sometimes that happens for whatever reason.

“But as I say, the reaction to it was fantastic.

“We have gained a point on people above us. Obviously a couple of teams have won as well.

“It is still very much in our hands. We have Livingston next at home and an opportunity to take three points.”

United boss Jim Goodwin was furious over the penalty that was awarded against his side when Loick Ayina was adjudged to have fouled Curtis Main inside the home box.

However, despite having two points “snatched away” there was a silver lining for the manager with Peter Pawlett returning from injury before having to be substituted in the 59th minute at the same time as Jamie McGrath.

Goodwin said: “Pete hasn’t trained much and we tried to get as long as possible out of him.

“The plan was 45 minutes but he wanted to do another 10.

“Jamie was fatigued. He also had a bit of a head knock and we just decided to take him off.

“Charlie Mulgrew picked up an injury in training on Friday and we decided to put Ryan Edwards back in.”