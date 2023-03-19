Max Kilman tells Wolves to stay calm as relegation run-in hots up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Kilman urged Wolves to stay calm and channel their emotions after a damaging defeat to Leeds.

The hosts lost a thrilling game 4-2 on Saturday with Jonny and unused substitute Matheus Nunes sent off.

Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo scored for the visitors with Jonny and Matheus Cunha replying for Wolves.

It stopped Julen Lopetegui’s men moving further clear of relegation danger, although they remain 13th – a point and a place above Leeds.

Defender Kilman told the club’s official site: “We’ll regroup, stay calm and we go again for the last 10 games. We need to stay calm. We showed a lot of team spirit, we showed a bit of fight. Things didn’t go our way but we need to take it into the next game, rest and regroup.

“We showed a lot of fight and need to build on that. Hopefully we can try and keep the ball out of the net and score a few goals the next game.

“Sometimes thing happen in football, you put more bodies forward and less bodies at the back, that’s just the nature of the game when you want to score at the end.

“Everyone knows what we need to do for the next game, there was a lot of pressure on this game and a lot of things didn’t go our way, so we’ve got to regroup and go again.”

Wolves were furious with a number of decisions and felt they should have had a penalty when Nelson Semedo went down under Junior Firpo’s challenge.

Jonny was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Ayling – with referee Michael Salisbury upgrading a yellow card to a red after checking his monitor.

Nunes was sent off in injury time as Wolves protested Rodrigo’s goal – with Marc Roca having pulled back Adama Traore in the build up.

Ayling scored his first goal in exactly a year – since netting a last-minute winner in Leeds’ 3-2 win at Molineux in 2022 – to help lift Leeds out of the drop zone.

“It was up and down, we played really well to get 3-0 up but then we let the game go and let them back into it,” he told the club’s official site. “We saw out the game well in the end but we can’t let them have two goals to make it close.

“We worked on things in the week, to come away and score four goals in the Premier League is hard to do.

“But we can’t go 3-0 up and let in two sloppy goals. We played so well to go 3-0 up, we felt comfortable and then one goal makes it a bit nervy and then they get a second.

“We set up well, they had a good spell in the first half after our goal, we had to weather that and afterwards we scored two good goals.”