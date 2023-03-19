Ireland hold off France to win Grand Slam – Six Nations in numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland hold off France to win Grand Slam – Six Nations in numbers

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 12.01pm
Johnny Sexton and Ireland celebrated a Grand Slam triumph (Brian Lawless/PA)
Johnny Sexton and Ireland celebrated a Grand Slam triumph (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland held off France to win the Six Nations Grand Slam and captain Johnny Sexton broke a championship record.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key numbers from this year’s tournament.

15 – Ireland’s title win is their 15th overall and their fourth since the Six Nations era began in 2000.

3 – They have now won three Six Nations Grand Slams, following their successes in 2009 and 2018. They also won a Five Nations slam in 1948.

Johnny Sexton, left, kicks a penalty against England to become the Six Nations' record points scorer
Johnny Sexton kicks a penalty against England to become the Six Nations' record points scorer (Donall Farmer/PA)

566 – Ireland fly-half Sexton became the championship’s all-time record points scorer, passing predecessor Ronan O’Gara’s mark of 557 with the first of his nine against England in his final appearance in the competition before retirement.

66 – Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones passed Brian O’Driscoll’s second-ranked total of 65 appearances in the competition but remains short of former Italy captain Sergio Parisse’s record of 69.

5 – France’s Damian Penaud was 2023’s leading try-scorer.

3 – Blair Kinghorn’s three tries against Italy brought up Scotland’s first Six Nations hat-trick since Kinghorn himself achieved the feat in 2019’s equivalent fixture. He is only the eighth player with multiple hat-tricks in the Six Nations or its previous incarnations.

France's Damian Penaud scores against Wales
Damian Penaud scores against Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

84 – France’s Thomas Ramos was the leading points scorer with 84, fully 49 clear of his nearest challenger Sexton and only five off the all-time record.

91 – This season’s record overall try tally, beating the 84 in 2019.

18 – Italy have now taken the wooden spoon in 18 of their 24 Six Nations campaigns.

135/18 – Points and tries conceded by England, beating their worst records in a Six Nations campaign of 121 points in 2021 and 13 tries in 2019. Their 53-10 defeat to France was also their heaviest in the championship’s history.

100 – Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, Wales’ Taulupe Faletau and England’s Dan Cole reached a century of caps for their respective nations during this year’s tournament.

