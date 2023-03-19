David Brooks beaming as he makes return to action after cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Brooks beaming as he makes return to action after cancer treatment

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 12.51pm
David Brooks comes off the bench for Bournemouth at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)
David Brooks comes off the bench for Bournemouth at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

David Brooks said it “means everything to get back out there” after Saturday’s match at Aston Villa saw the Bournemouth midfielder make a first appearance since cancer treatment.

The 25-year-old Wales international had last featured in a game in September 2021, shortly after which he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brooks revealed he was cancer-free last May and returned to Bournemouth’s matchday squad for the 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend.

He then came on in the 79th minute at Villa Park – a moment that prompted applause from both sets of fans – in a contest the Cherries ended up losing 3-0.

Brooks told Bournemouth’s official website: “Obviously over the past 18 months it’s not been a great time.

“To get back on the pitch and try to help and feel involved was a nice feeling. The game didn’t really go to plan in terms of when I came on, what I wanted to do and help the team achieve, but yeah, it was a nice moment to get back out there.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the Villa fans that did that (applauded). They were doing it near enough as soon as I went to warm up in the first bit, so to do that, I’m pretty sure that my family in the crowd and everyone involved with me, it was a nice moment for them as well.

“It means everything to get back out there and be doing the things I like.

“It was a tough 18 months for my mum and dad to watch me go through that, my girlfriend Flora was basically a 24-hour nurse, getting me back to health.

“My girlfriend’s brother and dad were both in the stands and he’s going through exactly the same thing as me, and he’s not had the best of news over the weekend. It’s obviously a bit of a downer for him, and I just want to send my support and kind of show there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when he gets there.”

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth slipped a place to 19th in the Premier League, a point adrift of safety, after the defeat.

Villa scored via an early Douglas Luiz finish, Jacob Ramsey’s 80th-minute strike and an Emiliano Buendia header with a minute of normal time to go as they registered a third win in four matches.

It was watched from the stands by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, and boss Unai Emery, who has been in charge since November, said: “It’s very important. It’s the first time since I have been here that they both came.

“Nassef was as well at other matches we’ve played. I really appreciate a lot their visit, the players the same, and I think it’s good to be together here sometimes.

“(Saturday was) a very good day because they watched here our victory and enjoyed it, I think, with the team.”

Villa, who were only a point above the relegation zone in 16th when Emery officially started working with the team, are now 11th and just four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
2
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Daniel Hanley.
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
6
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
10
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs

More from The Courier

Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has named a new Perth development after the son of the previous landowner. Picture shows; Fiona Scott, Steven?s wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). . N/A. Supplied by Caledonia Housing Association Date; Unknown
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
Teenage dealer Brendan Speed
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented