Last-gasp Tommy Doyle stunner sends Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Tommy Doyle stunner sends Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 2.27pm Updated: March 19 2023, 4.39pm
Sheffield United’s Tommy Doyle fires home the winning goal (Nigel French/PA).
Sheffield United’s Tommy Doyle fires home the winning goal (Nigel French/PA).

Tommy Doyle sent Sheffield United to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley with a stunning stoppage-time winner against Blackburn but will miss the chance of emulating his grandfathers.

The Manchester City loanee has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Mike Doyle and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe playing at the national stadium for his parent club in the late 1960s and 1970s and he looked set to follow in their footsteps after his 25-yard thunderbolt earned a dramatic 3-2 quarter-final win at Bramall Lane.

But the draw was not kind as the Blades were drawn against City in the semi-final, meaning he is ineligible to play as part of the loan rules.

His strike completed a late turnaround as United were heading out, trailing to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Szmodics, which came either side of Sam Gallagher’s own goal, until the final 10 minutes.

Oli McBurnie got the Blades level in the 81st minute before Doyle’s heroics booked a first FA Cup semi-final spot for the Blades since 2014 in a thrilling tie.

It was harsh on Blackburn, who have still yet to play at the new Wembley, but they will now focus all their attention on their Championship promotion push.

Paul Heckingbottom’s second-placed side are in an even stronger position in the league and the boss said in the build-up to the game that this has the potential to be one of the biggest weeks in the club’s history.

They had the early ascendency and created a fine chance to open the scoring in the eighth minute.

James McAtee, who is also on loan from City, raced on to John Egan’s defence-splitting pass, but never looked confident to score, with his shot well saved by Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Ben Brereton Diaz put Blackburn in front from the penalty spot
Ben Brereton Diaz put Blackburn in front from the penalty spot (Nigel French/PA).

But it was Blackburn that took a 21st-minute lead after they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check.

It did not seem obvious at the time, but Gallagher’s shot hit the outstretched arm of Jack Robinson and referee Tim Robinson awarded the spot-kick after checking the pitchside monitor.

Brereton Diaz fired home from 12 yards for his 14th goal of the season.

The Blades’ response was swift and they levelled six minutes later.

A cleared corner fell to Max Lowe 25 yards out and his fierce effort was going wide until it hit the knee of Gallagher and was diverted into the far corner, leaving Pears a helpless onlooker.

Sam Szmodics celebrates scoring Rovers' second
Sam Szmodics celebrates scoring Rovers’ second (Nigel French/PA).

The second half began in end-to-end fashion, with both sides having chances to go in front.

Blackburn were denied by a fine double save from Wes Foderingham, who did well to palm away Harry Pickering’s low effort and then even better to get up and keep out Brereton Díaz’s follow-up when the net looked certain to bulge.

The hosts’ best opening came in the 57th minute as a stray pass from Lewis Travis again sent McAtee through on goal, but another weak finish saw Pears save with his legs.

And that miss looked like it might prove pivotal as three minutes later Blackburn did go ahead.

Lowe’s poor touch in a dangerous position saw Gallagher claim possession. He slipped Szmodics in on goal and there was no mistake as the midfielder fired into the bottom corner.

Tommy Doyle celebrates his winner in front of the Sheffield United fans
Tommy Doyle celebrates his winner in front of the Sheffield United fans (Nigel French/PA).

The visitors sniffed glory and Ryan Hedges was inches from killing the game, but his low shot hit the inside of a post and rolled along the goal-line before going to safety.

The Blades were hardly banging the door down in search of an equaliser, but one came out of nothing in the 81st minute.

McBurnie shrugged off two challenges in the area before rolling a smart finish into the far corner.

It was one-way traffic after that and Doyle completed the turnaround in fine style in the first minute of injury time as he fired home a thumping effort, which Pears could not keep out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
2
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Daniel Hanley.
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
6
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
10
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs

More from The Courier

Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has named a new Perth development after the son of the previous landowner. Picture shows; Fiona Scott, Steven?s wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). . N/A. Supplied by Caledonia Housing Association Date; Unknown
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
Teenage dealer Brendan Speed
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented