Mack Hansen hails Andy Farrell’s motivational skills as Ireland win Grand Slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mack Hansen hails Andy Farrell’s motivational skills as Ireland win Grand Slam

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 3.17pm
Mack Hansen, right, qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mack Hansen, right, qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mack Hansen believes the motivational skills of Andy Farrell are unrivalled and sensed Ireland’s stunning Grand Slam success was on the cards as soon as he entered the international scene.

Australia-born wing Hansen was among a host of standout performers in the green jersey during an unforgettable Guinness Six Nations which climaxed with a thrilling 29-16 Dublin victory over England.

The 24-year-old, who only made his Test debut in last year’s Triple Crown-winning campaign after swapping Canberra-based club Brumbies for Connacht in 2021, claimed three of his side’s 20 tries across the championship.

His all-action displays were a constant threat for opponents, while his entertaining media interviews also garnered plenty of attention after he swore on television following the round-three win in Italy and then claimed “everybody hates England” ahead of Saturday’s finale.

Hansen paid tribute to Wigan-born head coach Farrell after the team backed up his long-held belief that lifting significant silverware was achievable.

“It wasn’t in my mind at all (when I moved to Ireland) but as soon as I was put into this team I knew that it was a thing that could happen,” he said of the Six Nations clean sweep.

“They are just such good lads in the team, just full credit to the boys.

Mack Hansen claimed three of Ireland's 20 Six Nations tries
Mack Hansen claimed three of Ireland’s 20 Six Nations tries (Steven Paston/PA)

“All the coaches (deserve credit) but Andy, he can just get you up for a game like no other. He just seems to say all of the right things and it just sounds cooler in his accent as well.

“I don’t actually hate English people for anybody who saw that headline that was spread! I’m just putting that out there – just in case Andy saw it as well.”

Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, arrived in Galway as a self-professed free spirit with a lust for travel and a penchant for a party.

He has since nailed down a spot on Ireland’s right flank, with the presence of New Zealand-born James Lowe on the left also helping to satisfy Farrell’s desire for “messy” wingers.

Ireland will swiftly turn attention to a shot at glory at the autumn World Cup in France.

Hansen insists that tournament is a “completely different beast” to the Six Nations and was determined to revel in the moment rather than look too far ahead.

Speaking pitch-side at a raucous Aviva Stadium, he said: “I’m going to find it very hard not to swear this week, it is unbelievable!

“And I think pretty much everybody at the stadium stayed to enjoy this with us, it’s absolutely amazing.

Andy Farrell has enjoyed plenty of memorable days as Ireland head coach
Andy Farrell has enjoyed plenty of memorable days as Ireland head coach (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I’m pretty much in party mode at the moment. The next thing I’m thinking of is getting some beers down my gullet, enjoying tonight, enjoying tomorrow night, the night after.”

He continued: “It’s a great stepping stone but we know the World Cup is a completely different beast to the Six Nations.

“France, unbeaten in France in God knows how long, they’re going to be super tough. The All Blacks are back to their full strength, they’re playing some great footie.

“South Africa, Australia, all the teams that have come and played us in the autumn or Six Nations has been unbelievable, we know it’s going to be incredibly hard but that’s a thing to think of another day.”

England were a man down for half of Saturday's match in Dublin following the dismissal of Freddie Steward
England were a man down for half of Saturday’s match in Dublin following the dismissal of Freddie Steward (Brian Lawless/PA)

England’s quest to ruin the St Patrick’s weekend party was severely damaged by the dismissal of Freddie Steward just before half-time after he caught Hugo Keenan’s head with his elbow as he turned to avoid contact.

While he was happy to benefit from the decision of referee Jaco Peyper, Hansen sympathised with the opposition.

“It was super unlucky,” he said. “And to lose somebody like Freddie for them, he’s arguably been their best player for like two years now.

“A big plus for us, no complaints here but it was very, very unlucky. It threw a spanner in the works but fair play to them, they went the whole time. It was one of the hardest games we’ve played this tournament.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
2
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Daniel Hanley.
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
6
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
10
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs

More from The Courier

Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has named a new Perth development after the son of the previous landowner. Picture shows; Fiona Scott, Steven?s wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). . N/A. Supplied by Caledonia Housing Association Date; Unknown
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
Teenage dealer Brendan Speed
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented