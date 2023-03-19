Manchester City to face Sheffield United in FA Cup semi-final By Press Association March 19 2023, 4.37pm Erling Haaland will plot more FA Cup havoc against Sheffield United (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield United face a Wembley date with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals next month. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are the last remaining Championship club in the draw after securing a dramatic 3-2 win over Blackburn earlier on Sunday. The draw for the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals has been made 🏆Who will be victorious at Wembley? 👀— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2023 Brighton brushed aside League Two Grimsby and will face the winners of Sunday evening’s quarter-final between Manchester United and Fulham. The games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close