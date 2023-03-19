On this day in 2013: Michael Owen announces retirement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England striker Michael Owen announced he would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2013.

Owen, then 33, had signed a one-year contract with Stoke after leaving Manchester United the previous summer but his time in the Potteries was hampered by a hamstring injury, contributing to his decision to call it a day.

Owen scored 40 goals in 89 England appearances – then the sixth highest scorer for his country’s men’s team – and played at the top level for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Michael Owen announced his talent with his goal against Argentina while still a teenager (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“It is with an immense amount of pride that I am announcing my intention to retire,” Owen said on March 19, 2013.

“I have been very fortunate in that my career has taken me on a journey I could only have dreamed of.

“I now feel it is the right time to bring the curtain down on my career.”

Owen burst on to the scene as a teenager at Liverpool and made England’s 1998 World Cup squad aged only 18.

His memorable solo goal against Argentina in that tournament made him a world superstar.

Michael Owen scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Owen scored 220 goals in club football, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Cup, as well as being a three-time League Cup winner.

The peak of his club career came at Liverpool where he scored 158 goals in 297 appearances, including a late double in the Reds’ 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Arsenal in 2001 – , before moving to Real Madrid in 2004.

Owen returned to the Premier League with Newcastle in August 2005 and, after four injury-blighted years on Tyneside, moved to Manchester United on a free transfer and won his sole Premier League title at Old Trafford in 2011.

He was named European Footballer of the Year in 2001 – the first Englishman to achieve the accolade since Kevin Keegan in 1979.