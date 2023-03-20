[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Irish eyes were smiling on St Patrick’s Day weekend as Six Nations victory over England wrapped up a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time.

Vincent Kompany’s return to Manchester City proved a painful one as his Burnley side were hit for six in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Sergio Perez stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Jonny Sexton waved farewell to the Six Nations after inspiring Ireland to Grand Slam glory (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wales were no match for France in their Six Nations clash in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland rounded off an impressive Six Nations with victory over Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Manchester United reached the FA Cup semi-finals after Fulham lost their heads at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vincent Kompany was given a rousing welcome on his return to Manchester City but his Burnley side were thumped 6-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Grimsby’s heroic FA Cup run came to an end at Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal move further clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Celtic hit back from behind to beat Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)

Manchester United beat Lewes in their women’s FA Cup clash at the Dripping Pan (Steven Paston/PA)

Wakefield suffered an agonising golden point defeat to Salford in the Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah (Luca Bruno/AP)

Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the women’s title in Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Taylor Moore hit back from behind to win the Valspar Championship (Mike Carlson/AP)