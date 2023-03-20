On this day in 2016: Marcus Rashford is youngest to score in Manchester derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2016: Marcus Rashford is youngest to score in Manchester derby

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.02am
Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester Derby when he netted at the Etihad in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)
Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester Derby when he netted at the Etihad in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester Derby when he netted the winner in a 1-0 win for Man United at the Etihad on this day in 2016.

The striker was 18 years and 141 days old when he slotted past Joe Hart after 16 minutes to put Louis van Gaal’s team within a point of City in the race for the Premier League’s top four.

The teenager latched onto a pass from Juan Mata and brushed past defender Martin Demichelis to score his fifth goal in professional football.

Louis van Gaal
Louis van Gaal’s United side won at the Etihad to put pressure on City in the race for the top four (Nigel French/PA)

Rashford had only made his first-team debut for United weeks earlier on 28 February, scoring twice in a 5-1 Europa League win against the Danish side Midtjylland at Old Trafford.

He followed it up by scoring twice on his Premier League bow at home to Arsenal three days later, but it was the winner at the Etihad that cemented his burgeoning reputation on the red side of Manchester.

It came with United locked in a three-way race with City and West Ham to take the fourth and final spot in the following season’s Champions League, with City desperate to make the cut ahead of the impending arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager.

“I am a very proud manager,” said Van Gaal. “We played a very good first half with a goal and also had more chances and we didn’t receive a lot of chances against us.

“This victory was necessary. The gap was four points and now it is one point, plus we are equal with (fifth-place) West Ham, which is important. What is possible? I cannot say.”

Rashford went on to be included in Roy Hodgson’s England squad for Euro 2016 that summer, where he made a substitute appearance as the Three Lions were eliminated in the last-16 by Iceland in Nice.

