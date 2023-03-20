Gabriel Jesus wanted to help Arsenal ‘family’ from inside during injury layoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Jesus wanted to help Arsenal ‘family’ from inside during injury layoff

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 7.01am
Gabriel Jesus returned to Arsenal action last weekend (John Walton/PA)
Gabriel Jesus returned to Arsenal action last weekend (John Walton/PA)

Gabriel Jesus admits he was keen to remain involved in Arsenal’s Premier League title hunt during his three-month absence.

The 25-year-old forward returned to action last weekend and also came off the bench in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, a result which moved the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the table heading into the international break.

Jesus, a four-time Premier League winner at Manchester City, left the Etihad Stadium to join Arsenal last summer and was a key component of Mikel Arteta’s side before the World Cup.

He was forced to undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury with Brazil and watched from the sidelines as Arsenal continued their fine form upon the resumption of the domestic campaign.

While he may have been unable to contribute on the pitch, Jesus had more than a watching brief as he remained integrated within the squad – often sitting in the dugout despite not being available for selection.

“I wanted to be involved,” he said.

“I was injured but in my mind I was involved. I was like, ‘I need to talk, I need to try to help them with something by talking and seeing the games – so that’s why… there were a few players doing that (at City).

“It was a long and very bad injury. Now I am back, fully fit. At the same time I am so happy because the team are doing so good. We keep the distance to second (place), so that’s good.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus was injured playing for Brazil at the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are always together, everyone, so that’s good. It is not easy to be out for almost four months. I prefer to be on the pitch, helping, running, playing and helping my team-mates rather than be outside. Outside you suffer a lot.”

Despite his vital role in Arteta’s system, Jesus is without a goal in 14 appearances for Arsenal.

But that does not worry him as he looks to add his weight to a title push which continues when Arsenal host Leeds on April 1.

“The team are doing so good,” he added.

“I think no one here is the main man. Everyone is together. When I got injured, we were sure Eddie (Nketiah) could go there and help us – and he did it.

“(Leandro) Trossard came in and did it as well. So everyone is together, to be champions of this big, big competition, we need not only 11 players.

“I believe when you have a good relationships among team-mates. Everything on the pitch works well. That is why we are top of the league.

“We are playing good football. We understand each other. It’s very good to be a family.”

