Football rumours: Aston Villa warned against making a move for Romelu Lukaku

What the papers say

Aston Villa have been warned against making a move for Romelu Lukaku after being linked with the Chelsea striker, Birmingham Live reports. The 29-year-old made a high-profile return to Stamford Bridge in 2021 for £97.5m. However, the paper says things quickly soured for Lukaku at Chelsea after he questioned former boss Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in an interview with Sky Italia.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping an eye on former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz, according to The Sun. The 23-year-old, who is currently in his third season on loan at AC Milan, could become available in the summer.

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (Tim Goode/PA)

The same newspaper reports Everton are plotting an “ambitious” move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio. The 32-year-old is among a number of forwards being monitored by Sean Dyche in a bid to bolster a squad that has been woefully short of goals this season.

And The Sun also says Frank Lampard is already plotting a return to management despite being sacked by Chelsea and then Everton in January. The 44-year-old refuses to give up on his coaching ambitions and will watch summer developments closely, when both Crystal Palace and Leicester could face upheaval.

Social media round-up

Tottenham ‘hold crisis talks with Antonio Conte after meltdown as boss doubles down on player criticism’https://t.co/1R9SIdIELh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 19, 2023

Barcelona received three proposals for Franck Kessié in January from Italian and English clubs 🇨🇮 #FCB Xavi decided to keep the player, he also wanted to stay — at least until the end of the season. Crucial goal for Barça season tonight. pic.twitter.com/RwlyNaZR8q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 19, 2023

Players to watch

Andre Onana: InterLive reports via Fichajes that Chelsea are interested in a move for the 26-year-old Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper in the summer.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana (Michael Regan/PA)

Sacha Boey: Turkish outlet Aksam says Arsenal want to sign Galatasaray’s French right-back.