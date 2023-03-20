New Wales captain Aaron Ramsey looking for next generation to make own mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Wales captain Aaron Ramsey looking for next generation to make own mark

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 11.20am Updated: March 20 2023, 12.23pm
Aaron Ramsey will lead Wales into 2024 European Championship qualifying following the retirement of Gareth Bale (Ben Birchall/PA)
Aaron Ramsey will lead Wales into 2024 European Championship qualifying following the retirement of Gareth Bale (Ben Birchall/PA)

New captain Aaron Ramsey has insisted Wales’ young generation can create their own history after the departures of Gareth Bale and others.

Ramsey has taken over the captaincy for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after Bale, the team’s record scorer and most capped player, ended his illustrious career in January.

Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams, also part of the Wales squad who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, have retired from the international scene as manager Rob Page ushers in a new era for Welsh football.

“Gareth, Joe, Jonny, Gunts have been instrumental for us over the years and will forever be a part of Welsh history,” said Ramsey.

“We will be forever grateful for what they brought to this team, this nation, and we’ll miss those players around the place.

“But football is forever changing and there’ll be opportunities now for these younger players to step up and show what they’re capable of. Hopefully now we can create our own history.”

Wales are hoping to make a third successive appearance at the European Championship in Germany in the summer of 2024.

Gareth BAle File Photo
Gareth Bale retired from football in January following Wales’ poor display at the World Cup in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

The qualifiers come on the back of a poor 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar when Page’s side scored only once – a Bale penalty – and finished bottom of their group.

“It was disappointing,” Ramsey said ahead of an opening qualifying double-header against Croatia and Latvia this week, with Armenia and Turkey completing the Group D line-up.

“You have a big build-up going into it, the first time for many years (Wales had qualified). You want to go there and show what you are capable of doing, but we didn’t quite get to the level we are used to.

“But we learned a lot from that and it will put us in a good place for future tournaments and qualifying for future World Cups. This squad is very exciting to be part of.”

The 78-times cap Ramsey takes over the captaincy on a full-time basis again over 11 years after losing the job.

Ramsey, now 32, was appointed captain in March 2011 at the tender age of 20.

But he lost the role 18 months later after a 6-1 defeat to Serbia when then-manager Chris Coleman gave the armband to Ashley Williams.

The Nice midfielder said: “It’s been a long time since I last had it, a lot has changed in that period of time.

“I was 20 years old and it was a very unusual experience at the time, but one that I’ll be forever grateful for from Gary (Speed).

Soccer – 2014 FIFA World Cup – Qualifier – Group A – Serbia v Wales – Karadjordje Stadium
Aaron Ramsey is dejected after a 6-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Serbia in September 2012 and he would lose the captaincy the following month (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“But I’ve learnt a lot over the years and now I feel like I’m ready for this. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, and hopefully it can be a very successful time for us.”

Asked whether he had considered ending his own international career post-Qatar, Ramsey said: “It was a very difficult time after the World Cup.

“I think a lot of things naturally went through your mind afterwards, but after a bit of time to digest it all you’re ready to go again.

“I’ve come back at club level and we’ve been doing really well, I’ve been enjoying my football and I’m playing well. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

Wales will be without vice-captain Ben Davies for their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Tottenham defender suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw at Southampton and Stoke’s Morgan Fox has been called up.

“Morgan Fox has replaced Ben Davies, who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury,” the Football Association of Wales said on their official Twitter account.

“Tom King has been added as an additional goalkeeper.”

