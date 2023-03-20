Tommy Doyle: I’ll be at Wembley supporting Sheffield Utd despite dream heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tommy Doyle: I’ll be at Wembley supporting Sheffield Utd despite dream heartache

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 1.30pm
Tommy Doyle will be unable to play for Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)
Tommy Doyle will be unable to play for Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle insisted he would be at Wembley supporting his team-mates despite having his own dream taken away from him.

Doyle sent the Blades to an FA Cup semi-final at the national stadium with a stunning injury-time winner in a pulsating quarter-final tie with Blackburn that ended 3-2.

The Manchester City loanee had previously spoken about his desire to emulate his grandfathers Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe by playing at Wembley, having watched video footage of them growing up – and his dream looked set to be realised after his heroics.

However, an hour later he suffered disappointment as the Blades were paired against City in the semi-final draw, making him – and fellow loanee James McAtee – ineligible for the game.

Doyle said: “As long as the lads are there. We’ve been in this together so I don’t want to think about myself now. It’s happened. I’ll be there supporting the lads.”

The 21-year-old has been part of City squads who have travelled to Wembley for Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, while he has also played in the Premier League and Champions League for his boyhood club.

But it is his season on loan at Bramall Lane, where the Blades’ cup run is supplementing a Championship promotion push, that could help Doyle reach the next step.

“I’ve been in some very special situations, Champions Leagues, Carabaos and FA Cups, Premier League. They’re all special and they’re all massive learning curves to learn off the very best players,” he added.

“That’s ultimately where you want to be, at the very top. That is my goal.

“I know where I am at the moment and this club is playing a massive part in how I’m developing and progressing.

“I love it here at the moment and I’m glad I could repay the fans for how good they’ve been with me with a goal to take us to Wembley.

“I don’t expect that (easy life) for myself. You want to better yourself in life and I knew I wasn’t going to play every week. It’s not the easiest thing to do.

“I had an opportunity to come here and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m really enjoying it and maybe you can tell by my performances, I feel free, I feel happy and that’s a good thing for a footballer.”

