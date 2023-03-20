Antonio Conte tirade could be to protect ‘winner’ identity – performance expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte tirade could be to protect ‘winner’ identity – performance expert

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 1.38pm
Antonio Conte launched an astonishing 10-minute rant against his players after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Antonio Conte launched an astonishing 10-minute rant against his players after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Antonio Conte’s astonishing post-match rant after Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Southampton could have been a self-defence mechanism and influenced by the emotional stress he has been under this season, a leading sports performance coach says.

The Italian went on a 10-minute tirade against his players after they blew a 3-1 lead to draw against the Premier League’s bottom club. He accused them of being “selfish”, not being able to play under pressure and lacking fighting spirit, saying he could no longer “hide” his real feelings.

Conte, who looks certain to leave his post at the end of his contract in the summer, if not before,  is the latest Spurs manager who has been unable to bring silverware to the club, something that will hurt him given his fierce winning mentality.

Sports performance coach Jeremy Lazarus, who has Premier League players, managers and top-level performers in other sports among his client list, believes Conte’s desire to protect his identity as a winner could have caused the extraordinary outburst.

“We have all got a sense of who we are and Conte will identify as a winner,” he told the PA news agency.

“If our sense of identity gets threatened we don’t all respond well to that. We will either put up barriers or do something to preserve our sense of self. He almost certainly identifies himself as a winner and he needs to protect that then he will come out all guns blazing.

“It could be a build-up of various factors and there is always a straw that breaks the camel’s back. And maybe what he saw on Saturday, compared to what he was expecting, was enough.

Tottenham were leading 3-1 with 15 minutes to go but drew 3-3
Tottenham were leading 3-1 with 15 minutes to go but drew 3-3 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“And he thought, ‘I’ve had enough, I can’t keep defending the players’. That seems a pretty plausible explanation.

“I don’t think there was calculation there, it felt like he thought in his opinion his players weren’t giving their side of the bargain. I am not saying that’s the case, I am saying he probably thinks that.

“Some people may have said he was acting. It was not an act, he is a passionate guy and a winner. If he was acting then he is in the wrong profession – it was an Oscar-winning performance!”

Spurs’ difficulties on the pitch have been dwarfed by the personal trauma Conte has suffered this season.

Fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, a strong ally of Conte, and close friends Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic all died within a few months of each other and then the Italian fell ill, needing emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder – all while living in a hotel in London away from his family.

“We have to look at the backdrop,” Lazarus added. “He has just had major surgery and in the last few months he has lost three very close friends, including the fitness coach.

“If that happened to most people, they would just chill out and take it easy and hide away for a few months, but Conte can’t do that so we have to bear in mind the human side of it.

“Having the loss of people close to you is one of the major stresses in life. It is completely feasible that it would be a factor.”

Conte, who has revealed previously that he often has strategies for his press conferences, did not speak to his players in the immediate aftermath of the Southampton game or before his outburst.

They will have seen it on social media as it quickly went viral and Lazarus says their reaction to it could go either way.

“There are undoubtedly better ways to do it,” he said.

“If you think about the workplace up and down the country, if your boss takes you to the side and lets you know they aren’t happy, then at least you’re aware of their feelings.

“If they make it public afterwards then at least they’ve told you first – you may not like it but at least you understand. To hear about it somewhere else first, then many people would be not happy with that.

“For some it could have the desired effect and they’ll want to prove him wrong, and for others it could see them go into their shell. He knows his players, but if in his mind he believes he has tried everything and it has not worked then he may feel that he had nothing to lose by saying what he said.

“Maybe he feels he only had one option.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.
REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre's season
Jim Tosh, right, and the Hawthorn Dance Band.
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95

Editor's Picks

Most Commented