Brighton blooming – 5 reasons behind the Seagulls’ success this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brighton blooming – 5 reasons behind the Seagulls’ success this season

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 3.42pm
Brighton are in the FA Cup semi-final (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brighton are in the FA Cup semi-final (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brighton have a genuine chance of silverware this season and could compete in Europe next term for the first time in their history.

They lie seventh in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Manchester United, after beating Grimsby 5-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency explains the unlikely success story on the south coast.

Succession policy

Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Roberto De Zerbi has guided Brighton to the brink of Europe (Yui Mok/PA)

Brighton already had Roberto De Zerbi in mind long before Chelsea came calling for Graham Potter. And rather than regress without their previous manager, if anything the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has taken the team to another level. The chances are, should a ‘bigger’ club come in for the Italian, that they have also earmarked his eventual successor. And more often than not – Sami Hyypia notwithstanding – they get it right.

Sussex in Bloom

Brighton & Hove Albion Press Conference – Roberto De Zerbi Unveiling – American Express Elite Football Performance Centre
Tony Bloom bought his local club in 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Owner Tony Bloom has invested millions in the club, both on playing and coaching staff and a state-of-the-art training ground. Bloom was a professional poker player and he still holds all the cards. Having already cashed in his chips in selling Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Dan Burn to the tune of almost £200million over the past couple of years, Bloom refused to fold when Arsenal bid £70million for Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador midfielder has since signed a new contract, which if nothing else, ensures Brighton protect their asset.

Shrewd recruitment

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – AMEX Stadium
Kaoru Mitoma has been one of many inspired signings (John Walton/PA)

The players who left have been replaced with low-cost arrivals such as Caicedo, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Kaoru Mitoma and World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister, who have not only cushioned the blow but largely proved to be an upgrade. The vultures will doubtless be circling again this summer but Bloom, if he wants to sell any, will get top dollar while the scouting team will simply unearth the next batch of hidden gems.

Homegrown stars

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – London Stadium
Solly March and Lewis Dunk are in the form of their careers (Neil Hall/PA)

The form of captain Lewis Dunk and winger Solly March, who have been at their hometown club for more than a decade, has led to calls for England recognition. De Zerbi has turned Dunk from an old-school centre-half into a forward-thinking, ball-playing defender, while March has flourished under the new system, scoring eight goals since the World Cup break.

Evan sent youngsters

Brighton and Hove Albion v Grimsby Town – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – The AMEX
Evan Ferguson fired the Seagulls into the semi-finals (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Evan Ferguson has made a huge impact in his breakthrough season. The powerful striker, still only 18, has seven goals and three assists in his 16 appearances so far, including a superb double against Grimsby, and looks every inch a superstar in the making. Yasin Ayari, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte are also exciting young talents to watch. The future looks bright for the high-flying Seagulls.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.
REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre's season
Jim Tosh, right, and the Hawthorn Dance Band.
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95

Editor's Picks

Most Commented