Wigan’s hopes of Championship survival dented by three-point deduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wigan’s hopes of Championship survival dented by three-point deduction

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.00pm
Wigan have been deducted three points after again failing to pay their players in March (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan have been deducted three points after again failing to pay their players in March (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan are a step closer to relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after they were deducted three points for again failing to pay their players.

The Latics are now eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the table after being sanctioned by the EFL for not delivering March’s salary to their squad.

It is the fourth instance of not paying their squad in the last nine months, having also done it in June, July and October of last year and breaches an agreement they had with the governing body in January, where they accepted a suspended penalty.

An EFL statement read: “Wigan Athletic has, with immediate effect, been deducted three points from the 2022/23 Championship table after the club failed to pay player salaries again in March 2023.

“The club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the standard contracts that were in force between the club and its players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

“This latest infringement by the club to meet its obligations means the terms of the Agreed Decision the club entered into with the EFL in January 2023 has been breached and the application of the suspended sporting sanction has been automatically triggered.

Wigan Athletic v Coventry City – Sky Bet Championship – The DW Stadium
Shaun Maloney’s Latics are now eight points from safety (PA)

“In a further breach of the Agreed Decision, the club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account.

“This had been a key term of the Agreed Decision to help prevent the club breaching EFL regulations again, should there be future delays in the processing of overseas payments.

“Separately, new charges have now been issued to the club following this latest instance of non-payment of player wages and for not complying with the Agreed Decision.

“The club’s owner will also be charged with misconduct, with the matter to be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.”

The penalty leaves the Latics staring at an instant return to League One, from which they won promotion last season.

Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi fronted a takeover of Wigan in 2021 after they had gone into administration in the summer of 2020.

A Latics statement added: “The club notes the EFL statement and charge and will issue a further update on the current wage situation in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.
REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre's season
Jim Tosh, right, and the Hawthorn Dance Band.
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95

Editor's Picks

Most Commented