Lewis Dunk convinced Brighton can emulate 2019 result in FA Cup bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lewis Dunk convinced Brighton can emulate 2019 result in FA Cup bid

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.39pm
Captain Lewis Dunk believes Brighton are ready to win the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Captain Lewis Dunk believes Brighton are ready to win the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is convinced his “completely different” side have what it takes to right the wrongs of their last FA Cup semi-final appearance and go all the way at Wembley.

Sunday’s 5-0 victory over League Two side Grimsby assured Albion of just their third trip to the final four, with the Seagulls now set to face Manchester United on the weekend of April 22-23.

Dunk is one of the only Brighton players with memories of their last attempt to reach the final – a 1-0 loss to eventual winners Manchester City in 2019 – and is relishing the prospect of tying up unfinished business.

He told the club’s official website: “We’ve been there before and had a great feeling, but leaving Wembley, losing, it’s not a nice feeling. So we’re going there to get ourselves to the final and one step further than last time.

“There’s not many left from that squad. But (now) you’ve got boys that are playing in World Cups and big occasions, so it’s a game of football that we are going to make sure we try and win.”

Brighton finished two points clear of relegation in the 2018-19 season, the last campaign they made it this far in the FA Cup, while they now sit seventh in the Premier League and face the genuine prospect of qualifying for European football next season.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has helped transform the team (Gareth Fuller/PA)
World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has helped transform the team (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Their only other semi-final appearance was in 1982-83, when the Seagulls eventually reached the trophy contest but finished runners-up to Manchester United in a replay, Gordon Smith writing himself into club lore after narrowly failing to score a would-be winner in the first match.

This Brighton side, featuring World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma, who has netted or been involved with a goal in each of his four FA Cup appearances, has a distinctly-different feel.

“I think it’s a completely different squad,” added Dunk. “I think we’re in a completely different place as a club, as a group. I think we’re better than we were back then and we’d like to go there and show what we’re about.

“Leading out the team at Wembley is a privilege for me, I’m lucky to to it twice but I want to be on the winning side next time, walking out in the final and winning that.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst, whose club have won a windfall £558,000 in prize money alone and were just the fifth tier-four outfit to reach an FA Cup quarter-final, said of his side: “They’ve now brought a spotlight onto Grimsby Town Football Club, given the supporters some special moments.

“It’s helped show a lot of people and it might help moving forward in terms of recruitment. The biggest plus is the financial reward should really help the football club and whatever that is spent on it can only help.

“That will be a decision for the owners to make, but I genuinely don’t care what it is as long as it improves the football club. That’s what I want to see happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Captain Lewis Dunk believes Brighton are ready to win the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented